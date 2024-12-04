Lebanon's caretaker Education Minister, Abbas Halabi, has outlined, on Wednesday, the next steps for the education sector following the declaration of a ceasefire.



In a statement, Halabi confirmed that the Ministry of Education would continue to prioritize education while remaining adaptable to the evolving on-the-ground situation.



With many teachers and families assessing the damage to their homes or returning to their residences, Halabi acknowledged that public schools, many of which have been used as shelters, are beginning to see families leave.



This shift has prompted the ministry to begin evaluating necessary repairs so that these schools can return to their primary role of providing education.



The statement noted that based on the evolving situation on the ground, Halabi has called on private schools, private educational institutions, and higher education institutions to resume in-person teaching alongside remote learning until the end of 2024 due to the large number of families currently abroad.



He added, "Similarly, public schools, secondary schools, and vocational schools that are operating normally with their teaching staff and students will continue their educational activities according to their regular schedules."



For schools previously used as shelters or those operating in shifts, Halabi confirmed that they would remain closed until the end of the week, resuming educational activities on Monday.



He urged school principals to assess their facilities and report their findings to the relevant education regions and directorates for further action.



Additionally, the minister has tasked the ministry's administration and engineering unit with inspecting school buildings, identifying needed repairs, and preparing reports for any necessary interventions.