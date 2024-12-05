News
Lebanese army to detonate unexploded ordnance across multiple locations
Lebanon News
2024-12-05 | 03:12
Lebanese army to detonate unexploded ordnance across multiple locations
The Lebanese Army Command announced plans to detonate unexploded ordnance left behind from Israeli aggression in several locations on Thursday.
The operations will take place between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. in a designated explosion field in Qlaileh and Chabriha in Tyre, Arnoun in Nabatieh, and the outskirts of Ras Baalbek.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Lebanese Army
Israel
