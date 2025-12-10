Lebanese, Omani Interior Ministers discuss security cooperation in Muscat

Lebanese Interior Minister Ahmad al-Hajjar held a bilateral meeting with Omani Interior Minister Hamoud bin Faisal Al Busaidi in Muscat on the sidelines of President Joseph Aoun's official visit to Oman.



The talks, held at Al Alam Palace, focused on strengthening cooperation between the two ministries. Both sides underscored the importance of expanding joint efforts in security and policing and of developing mechanisms to address emerging challenges and serve the shared interests of the two countries.



The ministers also reviewed the latest developments in Lebanon and the efforts undertaken by the Lebanese state to reinforce security and stability.



Hajjar praised Oman's active role in supporting dialogue and stability across the region and highlighted the strong and longstanding ties between the two nations and their peoples.