Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati met with General Guillaume Ponchin, head of the French military delegation to the ceasefire monitoring committee, at the Grand Serail on Thursday.



During the meeting, which was also attended by French Ambassador to Lebanon Hervé Magro, Prime Minister Mikati reiterated Lebanon’s key priorities, including upholding the ceasefire, addressing Israeli violations, ensuring the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanese territories, and reinforcing the deployment of the Lebanese army in the south.