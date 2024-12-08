News
Iraqi Ministry of Transport announces temporary suspension of flights between Baghdad and Beirut
Lebanon News
2024-12-08 | 03:53
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Iraqi Ministry of Transport announces temporary suspension of flights between Baghdad and Beirut
The Iraqi Ministry of Transport stated on Sunday, saying: "To ensure the safety of our valued passengers on scheduled flights to Lebanon and in compliance with international aviation security and safety standards, Iraqi Airways announces a temporary suspension of flights between Baghdad and Beirut, including free flights designated for transporting Iraqi guests, Lebanese nationals wishing to return voluntarily to their country."
The statement continued: "This decision comes due to the current security developments in Syrian airspace, which serves as the main air corridor for these flights. We will continue to monitor the situation and coordinate with the relevant authorities to assess the situation periodically.''
It added: ''We encourage affected travelers to contact our offices for further information about available options, including rescheduling flights or refunding tickets without imposing any penalties. We apologize for any inconvenience this decision may cause and emphasize that our priority is everyone's safety. We will continue closely monitoring the situation and resume operations once the security conditions stabilize."
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Iraq
Ministry of Transport
Suspension
Flights
Baghdad
Beirut
