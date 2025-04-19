Suspected herders kill at least 17 in Nigeria

At least 17 people were killed when suspected cattle herders attacked communities in central Nigeria's Benue State on Thursday, police said, amid a resurgence of deadly clashes between farmers and herders.



Years of clashes have disrupted food supplies from north-central Nigeria, a significant agricultural area.



The latest attacks came two days after 11 people were killed in the Otukpo area of Benue and barely a week after gunmen attacked villages and killed more than 50 people in neighboring Plateau State.



Reuters