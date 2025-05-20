News
No exit until 'Hamas falls': Israel escalates war in Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
20-05-2025 | 13:01
High views
Share
Share
2
min
No exit until 'Hamas falls': Israel escalates war in Gaza
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
Following the failure of the latest round of negotiations for a hostages swap deal, Israel escalated its military campaign in Gaza.
The operation, dubbed "Operation Gideon's Chariots" by the Israeli military, has entered a more violent phase marked by intensified bombing, mass displacement, and attempts to seize as much territory in the Gaza Strip as possible.
This escalation comes as Washington and other mediators continue efforts to bridge the gap between Hamas and Israel, but Israeli officials see these efforts as futile.
The Israeli army, relying on the deployment of five military divisions and tens of thousands of troops, has begun displacing residents from northern Gaza.
According to Israeli statements, the goal is to "clear" the area of Hamas fighters. These operations mirror previous campaigns carried out over the past 18 months of war, none of which have achieved their stated objectives.
This time, Tel Aviv’s stated goal is clear: not to leave Gaza until Hamas is eliminated, the area is disarmed, and a post-war governance plan is in place.
In addition to military force, the Israeli army is reportedly using humanitarian aid access as a weapon of war. Under a policy described as "a one-way ticket," civilians who leave their homes in search of aid from designated centers are not allowed to return, enabling the army to ensure that areas it plans to occupy are emptied of residents.
Inside Israel, this military strategy is facing growing internal opposition—especially following the announcement that negotiations have failed, a development seen as abandoning the 58 Israeli hostages still held by Hamas.
Meanwhile, the army is continuing efforts to recruit more reservists in preparation for a long-term occupation of the Gaza Strip, which military planners estimate will take at least two years to establish a governing structure that excludes Hamas.
News Bulletin Reports
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Operations
Military
Gaza
Hamas
