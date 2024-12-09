Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati held meetings on Monday with Director-General of the Internal Security Forces, Major General Imad Othman, and Acting Director-General of the General Security, Major General Elias Al-Baysari, to discuss Lebanon's security situation and border crossings.



Mikati announced the formation of a crisis cell to tackle the issue of missing and forcibly disappeared persons.



The cell will include key ministries, government agencies, the judicial committee, and the National Commission for the Missing and Forcibly Disappeared. The decision was made following a request from the commission.



Cabinet Secretary-General Judge Mahmoud Makie has notified the relevant ministries and agencies to begin coordinating efforts.