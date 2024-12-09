News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
17
o
South
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Documentaries
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
17
o
South
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon's PM Mikati announces crisis cell to address missing persons issue
Lebanon News
2024-12-09 | 13:16
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanon's PM Mikati announces crisis cell to address missing persons issue
Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati held meetings on Monday with Director-General of the Internal Security Forces, Major General Imad Othman, and Acting Director-General of the General Security, Major General Elias Al-Baysari, to discuss Lebanon's security situation and border crossings.
Mikati announced the formation of a crisis cell to tackle the issue of missing and forcibly disappeared persons.
The cell will include key ministries, government agencies, the judicial committee, and the National Commission for the Missing and Forcibly Disappeared. The decision was made following a request from the commission.
Cabinet Secretary-General Judge Mahmoud Makie has notified the relevant ministries and agencies to begin coordinating efforts.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Najib Mikati
Internal Security Forces
Imad Othman
General Security
Elias Al-Baysari
Displaced
Missing
Persons
Next
Israeli army warns residents of Lebanon against heading south
Israeli army detains two Lebanese farmers near Shebaa Farms: NNA
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-08
Red Cross and UNIFIL resume search for four missing persons in Wata Khiam, South Lebanon, after finding 17 killed
Lebanon News
2024-11-08
Red Cross and UNIFIL resume search for four missing persons in Wata Khiam, South Lebanon, after finding 17 killed
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
France to send 30 tons of humanitarian aid to displaced persons in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
France to send 30 tons of humanitarian aid to displaced persons in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-23
Lebanon's Education Minister tells LBCI: Some schools in Lebanon to serve as shelters for displaced persons
Lebanon News
2024-09-23
Lebanon's Education Minister tells LBCI: Some schools in Lebanon to serve as shelters for displaced persons
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-06
Lebanon's General Security announces closure of border crossings due to Israeli attacks
Lebanon News
2024-12-06
Lebanon's General Security announces closure of border crossings due to Israeli attacks
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
13:29
Israel strike hits air defense site near Syria's Latakia port; explosions reported in Damascus: Reuters
Middle East News
13:29
Israel strike hits air defense site near Syria's Latakia port; explosions reported in Damascus: Reuters
0
Lebanon News
11:53
MP Gemayel urges reopening assassination files, says Lebanon's suffering under Syria's regime 'reason to celebrate'
Lebanon News
11:53
MP Gemayel urges reopening assassination files, says Lebanon's suffering under Syria's regime 'reason to celebrate'
0
Lebanon News
08:53
US Embassy announces Naqoura meeting on ceasefire coordination: Joint statement
Lebanon News
08:53
US Embassy announces Naqoura meeting on ceasefire coordination: Joint statement
0
Lebanon News
08:43
Lebanese Justice Minister follows up on detainees in Syrian prisons
Lebanon News
08:43
Lebanese Justice Minister follows up on detainees in Syrian prisons
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-07
Israeli media: Hezbollah fires 100 rockets toward northern Israel
Lebanon News
2024-09-07
Israeli media: Hezbollah fires 100 rockets toward northern Israel
0
Lebanon News
11:53
MP Gemayel urges reopening assassination files, says Lebanon's suffering under Syria's regime 'reason to celebrate'
Lebanon News
11:53
MP Gemayel urges reopening assassination files, says Lebanon's suffering under Syria's regime 'reason to celebrate'
0
Lebanon News
13:16
Lebanon's PM Mikati announces crisis cell to address missing persons issue
Lebanon News
13:16
Lebanon's PM Mikati announces crisis cell to address missing persons issue
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-07
Makary: Lebanon committed to French-American ceasefire initiative
Lebanon News
2024-10-07
Makary: Lebanon committed to French-American ceasefire initiative
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-05
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-05
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02
Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02
Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
02:01
Maher al-Assad's office chief found dead in Damascus, SOHR reports
Middle East News
02:01
Maher al-Assad's office chief found dead in Damascus, SOHR reports
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Inside Syria's Sednaya prison: The Soviet-inspired fortress of torture
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Inside Syria's Sednaya prison: The Soviet-inspired fortress of torture
3
Lebanon News
08:53
US Embassy announces Naqoura meeting on ceasefire coordination: Joint statement
Lebanon News
08:53
US Embassy announces Naqoura meeting on ceasefire coordination: Joint statement
4
Lebanon News
11:53
MP Gemayel urges reopening assassination files, says Lebanon's suffering under Syria's regime 'reason to celebrate'
Lebanon News
11:53
MP Gemayel urges reopening assassination files, says Lebanon's suffering under Syria's regime 'reason to celebrate'
5
Lebanon News
07:01
Lebanese Army units arrest 340 Syrians for illegal entry
Lebanon News
07:01
Lebanese Army units arrest 340 Syrians for illegal entry
6
Lebanon Economy
05:23
Lebanese dollar-denominated Eurobonds rise following Assad's ouster
Lebanon Economy
05:23
Lebanese dollar-denominated Eurobonds rise following Assad's ouster
7
Middle East News
13:29
Israel strike hits air defense site near Syria's Latakia port; explosions reported in Damascus: Reuters
Middle East News
13:29
Israel strike hits air defense site near Syria's Latakia port; explosions reported in Damascus: Reuters
8
Lebanon News
07:17
Middle East Airlines alters departure times for flights to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and more
Lebanon News
07:17
Middle East Airlines alters departure times for flights to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and more
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More