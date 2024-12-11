UNIFIL enters Khiam, South Lebanon, to verify the accuracy of Israeli troops' withdrawal

2024-12-11 | 03:23
UNIFIL enters Khiam, South Lebanon, to verify the accuracy of Israeli troops&#39; withdrawal
UNIFIL enters Khiam, South Lebanon, to verify the accuracy of Israeli troops' withdrawal

A team from UNIFIL entered the town of Khiam in South Lebanon from the northern part of the town in the Jallahiya area at the intersection of Marjaayoun-Khiam-Ebel al-Saqi to inspect the road and verify the accuracy of the Israeli army's withdrawal from it.
 

Bou Habib discusses with Jordanian FM developments in Syria and ceasefire in Lebanon
Hezbollah says hopes new Syria rejects 'Israeli occupation'
