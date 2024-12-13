Israeli military warns South Lebanon residents against returning to certain areas

The Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee issued a new warning on his X account to residents of South Lebanon, advising them against returning to areas near the border until further notice.



Adraee stated: "Until further notice, residents are prohibited from moving southward to the line of villages and surrounding areas. The IDF does not intend to target civilians; therefore, at this stage, returning to your homes south of this line is strictly forbidden until further notice. Anyone who crosses south of this line endangers themselves."



The spokesperson added, ''Additionally, avoid returning to the following villages: Dhayra, Taybeh, Al-Tiri, Naqoura, Abu Chach, Ebel El Saqi, Al-Bayada, Jebbayn, Khraibeh, Khiam, Khirbet, Al-Matmoura, Al-Mari, Odaisseh, Qlayaa, Oum Touteh, Salib, Arnoun, Bint Jbeil, Beit Lif, Blida, Bani Haiyyan, Boustane, Ein Arab Marjayoun, Dibbine, Debaal, Deir Mimas, Deir Seryan, Houla, Halta, Hanin, Tayr Harfa, Yohmor, Yaroun, Yarine, Kfarhamam, Kfarkela, Kfarchouba, Al-Zaloutiyeh, Mhaibib, Meiss El Jabal, Meissat, Marwahin, Maroun al-Ras, Markaba, Aadshit al-Qusayr, Ain Ebel, Aainata, Aita al-Shaab, Aitaroun, Aalma El Chaeb, Arab al-Louaize, Qouzah, Rmaych, Ras al-Fakhar, Chebaa, Chihine, Chama, Talousseh."

#عاجل ‼️ تذكير جديد إلى سكان جنوب لبنان انه حتى إشعار آخر يحظر عليكم الانتقال جنوبًا إلى خط القرى ومحيطها

🔸جيش الدفاع لا ينوي استهدافكم ولذلك يحظر عليكم في هذه المرحلة العودة إلى بيوتكم من هذا الخط جنوبًا حتى إشعار آخر. كل من ينتقل جنوب هذا الخط - يعرض نفسه للخطر

🔸وكذلك يرجى… pic.twitter.com/8iX0PA7xkP — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) December 13, 2024