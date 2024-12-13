News
Elias Baissari receives delegation from UNTSO in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-12-13 | 02:26
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Elias Baissari receives delegation from UNTSO in Lebanon
The acting Director General of General Security, Brigadier General Elias Baissari, received a delegation from the United Nations Truce Supervision Organization (UNTSO) led by Chief of Staff General Patrick Gauchat.
They discussed the latest developments in Lebanon and the region, according to a statement from the Media Affairs Office.
Lebanon News
Elias Baissari
Delegation
UNTSO
Lebanon
