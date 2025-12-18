Behind Paris talks: A new framework for supporting Lebanon’s military

18-12-2025 | 12:45
Behind Paris talks: A new framework for supporting Lebanon’s military
2min
Behind Paris talks: A new framework for supporting Lebanon’s military

Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Mariella Succar

A conference to support the Lebanese Army is expected to be held in Saudi Arabia in February 2026, without a specific date yet set.

The decision followed a quadripartite meeting hosted by the Élysée Palace in Paris, bringing together U.S., French, Saudi and Lebanese officials. Participants included Lebanese Army Commander General Rodolph Haykal; French presidential envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian; French presidential adviser for the Middle East and North Africa Anne-Claire Legendre; U.S. envoy Morgan Ortagus; U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa; and Saudi envoy Yazid bin Farhan.

Western sources described the meeting as positive, noting that participants agreed to establish a trilateral U.S.-French-Saudi working group to prepare for the conference.

During the meeting, General Haykal briefed participants on the progress of the Lebanese Army’s “homeland shield” plan aimed at consolidating the state’s monopoly on weapons. 

He also responded to questions raised by attendees, most notably regarding the fate of Hezbollah disarmament efforts north of the Litani River and whether a specific timetable has been set.

Haykal said preparations for that phase have begun, based on the outcomes of the first phase currently being implemented south of the Litani River.

