News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
4
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
13
o
South
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Wajeet Rass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
4
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
13
o
South
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Behind Paris talks: A new framework for supporting Lebanon’s military
News Bulletin Reports
18-12-2025 | 12:45
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Behind Paris talks: A new framework for supporting Lebanon’s military
Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
A conference to support the Lebanese Army is expected to be held in Saudi Arabia in February 2026, without a specific date yet set.
The decision followed a quadripartite meeting hosted by the Élysée Palace in Paris, bringing together U.S., French, Saudi and Lebanese officials. Participants included Lebanese Army Commander General Rodolph Haykal; French presidential envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian; French presidential adviser for the Middle East and North Africa Anne-Claire Legendre; U.S. envoy Morgan Ortagus; U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa; and Saudi envoy Yazid bin Farhan.
Western sources described the meeting as positive, noting that participants agreed to establish a trilateral U.S.-French-Saudi working group to prepare for the conference.
During the meeting, General Haykal briefed participants on the progress of the Lebanese Army’s “homeland shield” plan aimed at consolidating the state’s monopoly on weapons.
He also responded to questions raised by attendees, most notably regarding the fate of Hezbollah disarmament efforts north of the Litani River and whether a specific timetable has been set.
Haykal said preparations for that phase have begun, based on the outcomes of the first phase currently being implemented south of the Litani River.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Paris
talks:
framework
supporting
Lebanon’s
military
Next
Israel monitors Lebanon, Syria closely ahead of potential escalation—the details
Lebanon imposes stricter rules on cash transfers
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-11-29
Macron to host Zelensky for talks in Paris on Monday: French presidency
World News
2025-11-29
Macron to host Zelensky for talks in Paris on Monday: French presidency
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-04
New Naqoura talks: Israel pursues dual military and diplomatic tracks
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-04
New Naqoura talks: Israel pursues dual military and diplomatic tracks
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-06
Jeita Grotto closed for investigation: A wake-up call for Lebanon’s tourism sites?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-06
Jeita Grotto closed for investigation: A wake-up call for Lebanon’s tourism sites?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-03
Simon Karam at Naqoura: A new moment in Lebanon’s long history of border diplomacy
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-03
Simon Karam at Naqoura: A new moment in Lebanon’s long history of border diplomacy
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Four demands, clear limits: Lebanon sets the tone ahead of ceasefire monitoring talks
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Four demands, clear limits: Lebanon sets the tone ahead of ceasefire monitoring talks
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Israel monitors Lebanon, Syria closely ahead of potential escalation—the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Israel monitors Lebanon, Syria closely ahead of potential escalation—the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-17
Lebanon imposes stricter rules on cash transfers
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-17
Lebanon imposes stricter rules on cash transfers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-17
Israel weighs Hezbollah showdown as Netanyahu-Trump meeting nears
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-17
Israel weighs Hezbollah showdown as Netanyahu-Trump meeting nears
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:45
Lebanese army chief meets French counterpart to boost military cooperation
Lebanon News
09:45
Lebanese army chief meets French counterpart to boost military cooperation
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-27
Lebanese journalist Bassam Barrak dies at 53 after long battle with illness
Lebanon News
2025-10-27
Lebanese journalist Bassam Barrak dies at 53 after long battle with illness
0
World News
2025-09-11
Trump says will posthumously award Charlie Kirk highest US civilian honor
World News
2025-09-11
Trump says will posthumously award Charlie Kirk highest US civilian honor
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-12
Lebanon's financial fix: Could a deposit write-off reshape the economy?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-12
Lebanon's financial fix: Could a deposit write-off reshape the economy?
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:40
Israel strikes multiple areas across Lebanon; army says it hit alleged Hezbollah sites
Lebanon News
03:40
Israel strikes multiple areas across Lebanon; army says it hit alleged Hezbollah sites
2
Lebanon News
04:58
Lebanon parliament approves $250 million World Bank loan for southern infrastructure
Lebanon News
04:58
Lebanon parliament approves $250 million World Bank loan for southern infrastructure
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Four demands, clear limits: Lebanon sets the tone ahead of ceasefire monitoring talks
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Four demands, clear limits: Lebanon sets the tone ahead of ceasefire monitoring talks
4
Lebanon News
04:00
Berri says Israeli strikes send message to Paris army support conference
Lebanon News
04:00
Berri says Israeli strikes send message to Paris army support conference
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Behind Paris talks: A new framework for supporting Lebanon’s military
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Behind Paris talks: A new framework for supporting Lebanon’s military
6
Lebanon News
03:09
Israel launches three airstrikes on Hermel outskirts
Lebanon News
03:09
Israel launches three airstrikes on Hermel outskirts
7
Lebanon News
05:57
Israeli airstrike in Taybeh injures four civilians
Lebanon News
05:57
Israeli airstrike in Taybeh injures four civilians
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Israel monitors Lebanon, Syria closely ahead of potential escalation—the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Israel monitors Lebanon, Syria closely ahead of potential escalation—the details
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More