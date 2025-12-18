News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
4
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
13
o
South
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Wajeet Rass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
4
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
13
o
South
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel monitors Lebanon, Syria closely ahead of potential escalation—the details
News Bulletin Reports
18-12-2025 | 12:47
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Israel monitors Lebanon, Syria closely ahead of potential escalation—the details
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
Israel’s Northern Command has put in place a daily military plan regarding Lebanon, coinciding with an intensified campaign against the Lebanese Army, which Israeli officials claim is unable to implement a Hezbollah disarmament plan.
On the eve of talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli security agencies and the Northern Command reportedly assess the situation daily and prepare detailed reports for Netanyahu ahead of his trip to Miami.
The reports aim to justify Israel’s continued occupation of five positions in Lebanon and its ongoing military strikes in the country.
According to military sources, Israeli briefings to Washington state that while Hezbollah’s power may have declined, the group continues to strengthen its capabilities, including plans for sudden rocket attacks targeting Israel.
A military official reportedly said the escalation appears to be approaching a critical point, adding that Thursday’s strikes on southern Lebanon targeted rocket launch platforms, weapons depots, and training centers.
Israeli concerns extend beyond the Lebanese front to Syria, where the army claims Hezbollah and other groups, including the Houthis, Hamas, and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, are establishing extensive military infrastructure in preparation for potential attacks against Israel.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel
Lebanon
Military
Syria
Next
Behind Paris talks: A new framework for supporting Lebanon’s military
Lebanon imposes stricter rules on cash transfers
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-24
What led to the Lebanon-Israel ceasefire: Inside the frantic diplomacy that followed weeks of escalation
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-24
What led to the Lebanon-Israel ceasefire: Inside the frantic diplomacy that followed weeks of escalation
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-27
Tensions intensify: Israel prepares for potential new fighting stretching from Lebanon to Syria
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-27
Tensions intensify: Israel prepares for potential new fighting stretching from Lebanon to Syria
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-14
Lebanon-Syria border talks stall as France attempts diplomatic breakthrough—the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-14
Lebanon-Syria border talks stall as France attempts diplomatic breakthrough—the details
0
Middle East News
2025-11-06
Israeli broadcaster: Security cabinet meets to discuss potential escalation with Lebanon
Middle East News
2025-11-06
Israeli broadcaster: Security cabinet meets to discuss potential escalation with Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Four demands, clear limits: Lebanon sets the tone ahead of ceasefire monitoring talks
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Four demands, clear limits: Lebanon sets the tone ahead of ceasefire monitoring talks
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Behind Paris talks: A new framework for supporting Lebanon’s military
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Behind Paris talks: A new framework for supporting Lebanon’s military
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-17
Lebanon imposes stricter rules on cash transfers
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-17
Lebanon imposes stricter rules on cash transfers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-17
Israel weighs Hezbollah showdown as Netanyahu-Trump meeting nears
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-17
Israel weighs Hezbollah showdown as Netanyahu-Trump meeting nears
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:45
Lebanese army chief meets French counterpart to boost military cooperation
Lebanon News
09:45
Lebanese army chief meets French counterpart to boost military cooperation
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-27
Lebanese journalist Bassam Barrak dies at 53 after long battle with illness
Lebanon News
2025-10-27
Lebanese journalist Bassam Barrak dies at 53 after long battle with illness
0
World News
2025-09-11
Trump says will posthumously award Charlie Kirk highest US civilian honor
World News
2025-09-11
Trump says will posthumously award Charlie Kirk highest US civilian honor
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-12
Lebanon's financial fix: Could a deposit write-off reshape the economy?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-12
Lebanon's financial fix: Could a deposit write-off reshape the economy?
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:40
Israel strikes multiple areas across Lebanon; army says it hit alleged Hezbollah sites
Lebanon News
03:40
Israel strikes multiple areas across Lebanon; army says it hit alleged Hezbollah sites
2
Lebanon News
04:58
Lebanon parliament approves $250 million World Bank loan for southern infrastructure
Lebanon News
04:58
Lebanon parliament approves $250 million World Bank loan for southern infrastructure
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Four demands, clear limits: Lebanon sets the tone ahead of ceasefire monitoring talks
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Four demands, clear limits: Lebanon sets the tone ahead of ceasefire monitoring talks
4
Lebanon News
04:00
Berri says Israeli strikes send message to Paris army support conference
Lebanon News
04:00
Berri says Israeli strikes send message to Paris army support conference
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Behind Paris talks: A new framework for supporting Lebanon’s military
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Behind Paris talks: A new framework for supporting Lebanon’s military
6
Lebanon News
03:09
Israel launches three airstrikes on Hermel outskirts
Lebanon News
03:09
Israel launches three airstrikes on Hermel outskirts
7
Lebanon News
05:57
Israeli airstrike in Taybeh injures four civilians
Lebanon News
05:57
Israeli airstrike in Taybeh injures four civilians
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Israel monitors Lebanon, Syria closely ahead of potential escalation—the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Israel monitors Lebanon, Syria closely ahead of potential escalation—the details
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More