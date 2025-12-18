Israel monitors Lebanon, Syria closely ahead of potential escalation—the details

18-12-2025 | 12:47
Israel monitors Lebanon, Syria closely ahead of potential escalation—the details
2min
Israel monitors Lebanon, Syria closely ahead of potential escalation—the details

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar

Israel’s Northern Command has put in place a daily military plan regarding Lebanon, coinciding with an intensified campaign against the Lebanese Army, which Israeli officials claim is unable to implement a Hezbollah disarmament plan.

On the eve of talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli security agencies and the Northern Command reportedly assess the situation daily and prepare detailed reports for Netanyahu ahead of his trip to Miami. 

The reports aim to justify Israel’s continued occupation of five positions in Lebanon and its ongoing military strikes in the country.

According to military sources, Israeli briefings to Washington state that while Hezbollah’s power may have declined, the group continues to strengthen its capabilities, including plans for sudden rocket attacks targeting Israel.

A military official reportedly said the escalation appears to be approaching a critical point, adding that Thursday’s strikes on southern Lebanon targeted rocket launch platforms, weapons depots, and training centers.

Israeli concerns extend beyond the Lebanese front to Syria, where the army claims Hezbollah and other groups, including the Houthis, Hamas, and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, are establishing extensive military infrastructure in preparation for potential attacks against Israel.

