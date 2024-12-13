MP Neemat Frem met with the leader of the Lebanese Forces Party, Samir Geagea, in Maarab to discuss strategies for Lebanon's reconstruction and the responsibilities of the country's next president.



Frem emphasized that his vision prioritizes rebuilding state institutions with political backing to halt aggression and restore stability.



He stated, "We can consider this a new era, and we hope Lebanon will seize this opportunity."



Announcing his official candidacy for the presidency, Frem highlighted shifting priorities, focusing on fulfilling commitments and ensuring Lebanon's positions align with global communities. He stressed the need for Lebanon's new leadership to be built on strong foundations and avoid alignment with axes that could harm the country.



Frem also noted his ongoing consultations with parliamentary blocs and pledged to keep Geagea informed about developments to maximize opportunities for Lebanon's benefit. He reiterated his commitment to placing Lebanon first, avoiding divisive alliances, and upholding agreements to maintain peace.



He cautioned that any violation of ceasefire agreements could escalate into a full-scale war involving Lebanon and Israel—not just Hezbollah and Israel.



"This is a new understanding; there is no room for miscalculations," he warned.