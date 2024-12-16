MP Mark Daou tells LBCI: "Shiite veto" must be eliminated with new president, calls for strong leadership

Lebanese MP Mark Daou emphasized that the possibility of political obstruction through a "Shiite veto" must be eliminated with the election of a new president, urging Hezbollah and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri to understand this.



On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Daou stated, "We want a president with a firm approach and great discipline, and Army Commander General Joseph Aoun is one of the preferred candidates to fulfill the required security role."



He added that ''Hezbollah's military logic, which had prevailed in Lebanon and Palestine, has failed, and he criticized the armed resistance approach to liberating Palestine as erroneous.''



Daou also called for Hezbollah members who fought in Syria to leave Lebanon, noting that the new Syrian government could legally request their extradition.



On another front, Daou urged the Lebanese government to form a special team in cooperation with the Lebanese judiciary to investigate assassinations, and he called for an organized process to facilitate the return of Syrian refugees, coordinating with the European Union and relevant international bodies to reclassify displaced persons.



Regarding Syria, Daou expressed his view that Israel is aiming to provoke a civil war in the country.