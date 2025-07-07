News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Crystal
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US revokes foreign terrorist designation for Syria's HTS
Middle East News
07-07-2025 | 11:16
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US revokes foreign terrorist designation for Syria's HTS
President Donald Trump's administration has revoked the foreign terrorist organization designation for al-Nusrah Front, also known as Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham, according to a State Department memo filed on Monday, a major step as Washington moves to ease sanctions on Syria.
The June 23 memo was signed by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and was published in a preview of the Federal Register prior to its official publication on Tuesday.
The move comes a week after Trump signed an executive order terminating a U.S. sanctions program on Syria to help end the country's isolation from the international financial system and build on Washington's pledge to help it rebuild after a devastating civil war.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
US
Revokes
Foreign
Terrorist
Designation
Syria
HTS
Next
Trump says there's a 'good chance' of Hamas hostage deal 'during the week'
No breakthrough as Trump-Netanyahu meeting nears, with aid and ceasefire terms stalling Gaza deal
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-04-17
Russia top court lifts Taliban's designation as 'terrorist' group
World News
2025-04-17
Russia top court lifts Taliban's designation as 'terrorist' group
0
World News
2025-05-23
Iran's foreign minister says nuclear discussions with US 'complicated'
World News
2025-05-23
Iran's foreign minister says nuclear discussions with US 'complicated'
0
World News
2025-06-29
Russia's foreign intelligence chief says spoke to US CIA counterpart
World News
2025-06-29
Russia's foreign intelligence chief says spoke to US CIA counterpart
0
World News
2025-05-09
Foreign leaders arrive at Kremlin for Russia's Victory Day parade
World News
2025-05-09
Foreign leaders arrive at Kremlin for Russia's Victory Day parade
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
14:07
Iran says death toll from war with Israel reaches 1,060: State TV
Middle East News
14:07
Iran says death toll from war with Israel reaches 1,060: State TV
0
Middle East News
11:58
UK Foreign Secretary: British embassy in Tehran reopens after temporary closure
Middle East News
11:58
UK Foreign Secretary: British embassy in Tehran reopens after temporary closure
0
Middle East News
09:23
Yemen's Houthis claim Sunday attack on commercial ship in Red Sea
Middle East News
09:23
Yemen's Houthis claim Sunday attack on commercial ship in Red Sea
0
Middle East News
09:19
Iran president says 'no problem' restarting nuclear talks with US
Middle East News
09:19
Iran president says 'no problem' restarting nuclear talks with US
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
12:29
US Envoy Barrack says Washington is here to support, not impose, following meeting with PM Salam
Lebanon News
12:29
US Envoy Barrack says Washington is here to support, not impose, following meeting with PM Salam
0
Middle East News
14:07
Iran says death toll from war with Israel reaches 1,060: State TV
Middle East News
14:07
Iran says death toll from war with Israel reaches 1,060: State TV
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-03
MEA cancels Paris flight amid French airport strikes, reschedules for Saturday
Lebanon News
2025-07-03
MEA cancels Paris flight amid French airport strikes, reschedules for Saturday
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Tom Barrack in Beirut: Lebanon submits seven pages roadmap to US envoy
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Tom Barrack in Beirut: Lebanon submits seven pages roadmap to US envoy
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:14
US Embassy in Beirut lifts departure order for staff families, travel advisory eased
Lebanon News
05:14
US Embassy in Beirut lifts departure order for staff families, travel advisory eased
2
Lebanon News
05:45
US envoy Barrack from Baabda: I am grateful for Lebanon's response as there's a 'real' opportunity
Lebanon News
05:45
US envoy Barrack from Baabda: I am grateful for Lebanon's response as there's a 'real' opportunity
3
Lebanon News
06:05
Lebanon’s response shows openness to tackle Hezbollah weapons issue, sources tell LBCI
Lebanon News
06:05
Lebanon’s response shows openness to tackle Hezbollah weapons issue, sources tell LBCI
4
Lebanon News
01:12
Israeli army claims strikes on Hezbollah sites in Bekaa and south Lebanon
Lebanon News
01:12
Israeli army claims strikes on Hezbollah sites in Bekaa and south Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
09:54
PM Salam after meeting Tom Barrack: Hezbollah committed to Taif, Israeli withdrawal a priority
Lebanon News
09:54
PM Salam after meeting Tom Barrack: Hezbollah committed to Taif, Israeli withdrawal a priority
6
Lebanon News
07:35
Samir Geagea rejects Lebanese leadership's response to US envoy, calls it 'unconstitutional'
Lebanon News
07:35
Samir Geagea rejects Lebanese leadership's response to US envoy, calls it 'unconstitutional'
7
Lebanon News
04:56
In pictures: President Aoun meets US envoy Tom Barrack
Lebanon News
04:56
In pictures: President Aoun meets US envoy Tom Barrack
8
Lebanon News
08:46
Speaker Berri describes meeting with Tom Barrack as 'constructive,' emphasizes Lebanon’s sovereignty and Hezbollah’s demands
Lebanon News
08:46
Speaker Berri describes meeting with Tom Barrack as 'constructive,' emphasizes Lebanon’s sovereignty and Hezbollah’s demands
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More