President Donald Trump's administration has revoked the foreign terrorist organization designation for al-Nusrah Front, also known as Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham, according to a State Department memo filed on Monday, a major step as Washington moves to ease sanctions on Syria.



The June 23 memo was signed by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and was published in a preview of the Federal Register prior to its official publication on Tuesday.



The move comes a week after Trump signed an executive order terminating a U.S. sanctions program on Syria to help end the country's isolation from the international financial system and build on Washington's pledge to help it rebuild after a devastating civil war.



Reuters