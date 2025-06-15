Military says several sites hit in Israel after Iran missile barrage

Israel's military said several sites were hit by the latest Iranian missile barrage on Sunday, with firefighters reporting a residential building struck on the country's Mediterranean coast.



"Homefront Command Search and Rescue teams have been dispatched to several hit sites in Israel, following the latest barrage from Iran," the military said in a statement shortly after telling the public they could leave protected shelters.



The fire services, meanwhile, said rescuers were heading to a building on the coast that sustained a "direct hit".



AFP