Military says several sites hit in Israel after Iran missile barrage

Middle East News
15-06-2025 | 14:32
Military says several sites hit in Israel after Iran missile barrage
Military says several sites hit in Israel after Iran missile barrage

Israel's military said several sites were hit by the latest Iranian missile barrage on Sunday, with firefighters reporting a residential building struck on the country's Mediterranean coast.

"Homefront Command Search and Rescue teams have been dispatched to several hit sites in Israel, following the latest barrage from Iran," the military said in a statement shortly after telling the public they could leave protected shelters. 

The fire services, meanwhile, said rescuers were heading to a building on the coast that sustained a "direct hit".

AFP
 

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:09

Lebanon says it is working to repatriate stranded citizens

LBCI
Middle East News
07:00

Cyprus says it has been asked by Iran to convey 'some messages' to Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
14:15

Footage shows massive fire erupting in Haifa after Iranian missile strike

