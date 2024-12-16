News
Mohammad Choucair urges reevaluation of 1991 Lebanon-Syria treaty
Lebanon News
2024-12-16 | 06:42
High views
Mohammad Choucair urges reevaluation of 1991 Lebanon-Syria treaty
The head of economic bodies, Mohammad Choucair, called on Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and Prime Minister Najib Mikati to reconsider the 1991 Treaty of Brotherhood, Cooperation, and Coordination between Lebanon and Syria.
In separate letters addressed to both leaders, Choucair emphasized the importance of reevaluating the treaty in light of regional political and economic developments, particularly following the fall of the Syrian regime and the ongoing reconfiguration of power in Damascus.
Choucair proposed a comprehensive review of bilateral agreements from the treaty, including protocols, memorandums, programs, and contracts signed between the two nations. He stressed that such a revision should safeguard Lebanon's interests across all sectors, particularly in economic and trade relations.
He underscored the need for this reassessment to consider Lebanon's current economic challenges, advocating for measures that promote national production and protect key economic sectors in alignment with the country's broader national interests.
Choucair urged Berri and Mikati to prioritize the matter and include it on the agendas of both Parliament and the Cabinet. He concluded by highlighting the critical need to safeguard Lebanon's sovereignty and economic stability during this sensitive period.
Lebanon News
Mohammad Choucair
Reevaluation
Lebanon
Syria
Treaty
Next
Mikati meets Greek counterpart: Cooperation, potential for bilateral trade, and economic agreements discussed
Israeli drone strike on Najjarieh in South Lebanon injures three: Health Ministry
Previous
Learn More