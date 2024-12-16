PM Mikati says Lebanese embassy in Syria to reopen

Lebanon News
2024-12-16 | 10:11
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
PM Mikati says Lebanese embassy in Syria to reopen
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
PM Mikati says Lebanese embassy in Syria to reopen

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati discussed with Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib the current diplomatic contacts to halt Israeli attacks.

The two officials also discussed the situation in Syria during the meeting.

Mikati gave his directives to reopen the Lebanese embassy in Damascus after it had been closed during recent events.

Lebanon News

PM

Najib Mikati

Lebanese

Embassy

Syria

Damascus

LBCI Next
Israeli army warns South Lebanon residents against returning to certain areas
Israel’s strategy: Gaza hostage deal progress sparks cautious optimism as Trump’s presidency nears
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-08

Lebanese General Security to facilitate Syrian nationals' return to Syria amid recent developments, sources tell LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:07

Lebanese PM meets Qatari Minister of State and German delegations to discuss regional affairs

LBCI
Middle East News
06:40

Iranian Ambassador in Damascus says Israel fears formation of strong Syrian government

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-14

Turkey reopens Damascus embassy after al-Assad’s fall

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:47

Walid Joumblatt stresses the importance of electing a president on January 9

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:07

Lebanese PM meets Qatari Minister of State and German delegations to discuss regional affairs

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:17

Bou Saab after meeting Gemayel: This week is decisive in narrowing down candidates that garner consensus

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:40

Lebanese state recovers LBP 6 billion from former BDL governor Riad Salameh

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-12-15

French diplomats to travel to Syria Tuesday: Foreign minister

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-28

Airstrike hits Beirut's southern suburbs; smoke rises from area says Reuters witness

LBCI
World News
10:33

US hits North Korea and Russia with new sanctions: Treasury

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-30

Hezbollah's deputy leader Sheikh Naim Qassem mourns Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah; says no meeting of 20 commanders took place

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
07:11

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-10

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-05

Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02

Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:40

Lebanese state recovers LBP 6 billion from former BDL governor Riad Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:32

Israeli army destroys homes and advances in Naqoura, South Lebanon: NNA

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:01

Israel readies for strikes as Trump’s ‘maximum pressure 2.0’ targets Iran’s nuclear threat – the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:07

Israel’s strategy: Gaza hostage deal progress sparks cautious optimism as Trump’s presidency nears

LBCI
Middle East News
13:35

Saudi Arabia calls Israeli Golan plan 'sabotage' of Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:44

MP Mark Daou tells LBCI: "Shiite veto" must be eliminated with new president, calls for strong leadership

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:59

Israeli army warns South Lebanon residents against returning to certain areas

LBCI
Middle East News
08:20

Bashar al-Assad denies 'planned' departure from Syria - Statement

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More