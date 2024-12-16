News
PM Mikati says Lebanese embassy in Syria to reopen
Lebanon News
2024-12-16 | 10:11
PM Mikati says Lebanese embassy in Syria to reopen
Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati discussed with Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib the current diplomatic contacts to halt Israeli attacks.
The two officials also discussed the situation in Syria during the meeting.
Mikati gave his directives to reopen the Lebanese embassy in Damascus after it had been closed during recent events.
Lebanon News
PM
Najib Mikati
Lebanese
Embassy
Syria
Damascus
