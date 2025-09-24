Netanyahu: Israel pursuing military and diplomatic efforts to defeat Hamas, secure hostages

Israel-Gaza War Updates
24-09-2025 | 12:44
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Netanyahu: Israel pursuing military and diplomatic efforts to defeat Hamas, secure hostages
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Netanyahu: Israel pursuing military and diplomatic efforts to defeat Hamas, secure hostages

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday that Netanyahu informed the family of Alon Ohel, a hostage still held in Gaza, that a continuous joint military and diplomatic effort is underway to defeat Hamas and secure the release of all hostages.



Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

pursuing

military

diplomatic

efforts

defeat

Hamas,

secure

hostages

LBCI Next
Activists say Gaza aid flotilla attacked by 'multiple drones'
Italy to recognize Palestine only if Hamas excluded, all hostages freed
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-05

Netanyahu says Israel must complete the defeat of Hamas to free hostages

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-09

Netanyahu says meeting with Trump focused on efforts to free hostages

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-05

Minister says Israel must take 'all necessary actions' to defeat Hamas

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-22

Israel vows to destroy Gaza City if Hamas does not disarm, release hostages: Minister

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:17

Netanyahu rejects Western recognition of a Palestinian state

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:03

Spain to send navy ship to assist Gaza aid flotilla: PM

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:29

Witkoff confident of “some kind of breakthrough” on Gaza soon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:42

Gaza aid flotilla a 'dangerous, irresponsible' initiative: Italy PM

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Phones, fingerprints, locations: Israeli technology access raises privacy concerns

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:03

Spain to send navy ship to assist Gaza aid flotilla: PM

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-23

Lebanese President Aoun and First Lady attend UN General Assembly opening

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-04-24

Lebanon’s Parliament approves amendment allowing BDL to issue new currency denominations

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:56

Hezbollah denies issuing statement on planned Raoucheh event

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:28

UNIFIL says Israeli drone crash violated Lebanese sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:50

Iran's Ghalibaf says Hezbollah is stronger and more united than ever

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:33

President Aoun from UN: Lebanon is a land of life and joy, do not abandon it

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:03

Spain to send navy ship to assist Gaza aid flotilla: PM

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:10

Politico: Trump pledged to Arab leaders he will not allow Israel to annex the West Bank

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Inside Lebanon’s shadow economy: The Captagon trade and its toll

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Phones, fingerprints, locations: Israeli technology access raises privacy concerns

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More