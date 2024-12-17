News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
5
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
16
o
South
12
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
5
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
16
o
South
12
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
PM Mikati holds meetings with UNTSO delegation and World Bank official on Lebanon's developments
Lebanon News
2024-12-17 | 11:03
High views
Share
Share
0
min
PM Mikati holds meetings with UNTSO delegation and World Bank official on Lebanon's developments
Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati received a delegation from the United Nations Truce Supervision Organization (UNTSO) led by Chief of Staff General Patrick Gauchat at the Grand Serail on Tuesday.
They discussed the latest developments in Lebanon and the region.
The Prime Minister's advisors, Ambassador Petros Assaker and Ziad Mikati attended the meeting.
The Prime Minister, accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Saadeh Al Shami, received Jean-Christophe Carret, the World Bank's Regional Director for the Middle East.
They discussed the projects currently being worked on in Lebanon.
Lebanon News
Prime Minister
Najib Mikati
Meetings
UNTSO
Delegation
World Bank
Lebanon
Next
Lebanon updates fuel prices
Drones, reconnaissance aircraft fly at low altitudes over Tyre, South Lebanon: State media says
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
Elias Baissari receives delegation from UNTSO in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
Elias Baissari receives delegation from UNTSO in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
07:06
Lebanon's Berri discusses reconstruction with World Bank official, calls for loans to revive key sectors
Lebanon News
07:06
Lebanon's Berri discusses reconstruction with World Bank official, calls for loans to revive key sectors
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-05
Lebanon's PM Mikati holds talks with French military delegation's head on ceasefire and Israeli violations
Lebanon News
2024-12-05
Lebanon's PM Mikati holds talks with French military delegation's head on ceasefire and Israeli violations
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-14
Israel-Hezbollah fighting cost Lebanon $8.5 billion: World Bank
Lebanon News
2024-11-14
Israel-Hezbollah fighting cost Lebanon $8.5 billion: World Bank
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
14:35
Israeli military strikes Hezbollah target in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:35
Israeli military strikes Hezbollah target in southern Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Syrian border realities shift as Lebanese families revisit long-abandoned villages
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Syrian border realities shift as Lebanese families revisit long-abandoned villages
0
Lebanon News
11:50
Swiss parliament votes to ban Hezbollah
Lebanon News
11:50
Swiss parliament votes to ban Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
11:40
Lebanese Internal Security Forces warn against using Israeli-developed WAZE App
Lebanon News
11:40
Lebanese Internal Security Forces warn against using Israeli-developed WAZE App
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-20
Netanyahu's Stance on Hostage Deal Sparks Tensions and Protests in Israel
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-20
Netanyahu's Stance on Hostage Deal Sparks Tensions and Protests in Israel
0
World News
2024-12-11
Blinken to head to Jordan, Turkey for Syria crisis talks: State Dept
World News
2024-12-11
Blinken to head to Jordan, Turkey for Syria crisis talks: State Dept
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-13
G7 leaders express concern over situation on Lebanon-Israel border
Lebanon News
2024-06-13
G7 leaders express concern over situation on Lebanon-Israel border
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-17
Deal or War: Israel Faces Two Stark Choices Amidst Doha Negotiations
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-17
Deal or War: Israel Faces Two Stark Choices Amidst Doha Negotiations
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
0
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-10
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-10
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-05
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-05
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:04
Israeli army bulldozes roads, demolishes homes in Lebanon's Naqoura
Lebanon News
03:04
Israeli army bulldozes roads, demolishes homes in Lebanon's Naqoura
2
Lebanon News
11:40
Lebanese Internal Security Forces warn against using Israeli-developed WAZE App
Lebanon News
11:40
Lebanese Internal Security Forces warn against using Israeli-developed WAZE App
3
Lebanon News
11:50
Swiss parliament votes to ban Hezbollah
Lebanon News
11:50
Swiss parliament votes to ban Hezbollah
4
Lebanon News
06:05
Families of Beirut blast victims say Constitutional Council no longer fully operational
Lebanon News
06:05
Families of Beirut blast victims say Constitutional Council no longer fully operational
5
Lebanon News
08:56
Israeli artillery shells outskirts of southern Lebanese towns, drones heavily patrol skies
Lebanon News
08:56
Israeli artillery shells outskirts of southern Lebanese towns, drones heavily patrol skies
6
Lebanon Economy
02:21
Lebanon updates fuel prices
Lebanon Economy
02:21
Lebanon updates fuel prices
7
Lebanon Economy
04:49
Ogero chief tells LBCI: Damage assessment ongoing, $117 million in initial losses
Lebanon Economy
04:49
Ogero chief tells LBCI: Damage assessment ongoing, $117 million in initial losses
8
Lebanon News
09:40
Israeli drone targets Rapid car in Majdal Zoun in South Lebanon; casualties reported
Lebanon News
09:40
Israeli drone targets Rapid car in Majdal Zoun in South Lebanon; casualties reported
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More