Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati received a delegation from the United Nations Truce Supervision Organization (UNTSO) led by Chief of Staff General Patrick Gauchat at the Grand Serail on Tuesday.



They discussed the latest developments in Lebanon and the region.



The Prime Minister's advisors, Ambassador Petros Assaker and Ziad Mikati attended the meeting.



The Prime Minister, accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Saadeh Al Shami, received Jean-Christophe Carret, the World Bank's Regional Director for the Middle East.



They discussed the projects currently being worked on in Lebanon.