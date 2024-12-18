Israeli citizens cross into South Lebanon and set up tents in Maroun El Ras, Israeli military reports

The Israeli military reported on Wednesday that a group of Israeli citizens crossed the border into South Lebanon and set up tents in Maroun El Ras.

The Israeli military confirmed that after initially denying reports of activists setting up tents in Lebanese territory, an investigation revealed that Israeli citizens had indeed crossed the Blue Line by several meters in Maroun El Ras.



Upon detection by Israeli forces, the citizens were escorted away from the site.



In a statement regarding the incident, an Israeli military spokesperson said, "This is a serious incident under investigation. Any attempt to approach or cross the border into Lebanese territory without coordination poses a threat to life and undermines the army's ability to operate in the region and carry out its mission."



The spokesperson also noted that in recent weeks, several measures have been implemented to close border crossings in the fence and tighten regulations for accessing the border area by troops.