Israeli citizens cross into South Lebanon and set up tents in Maroun El Ras, Israeli military reports

Lebanon News
2024-12-18 | 04:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli citizens cross into South Lebanon and set up tents in Maroun El Ras, Israeli military reports
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Israeli citizens cross into South Lebanon and set up tents in Maroun El Ras, Israeli military reports

The Israeli military reported on Wednesday that a group of Israeli citizens crossed the border into South Lebanon and set up tents in Maroun El Ras.
 
The Israeli military confirmed that after initially denying reports of activists setting up tents in Lebanese territory, an investigation revealed that Israeli citizens had indeed crossed the Blue Line by several meters in Maroun El Ras. 

Upon detection by Israeli forces, the citizens were escorted away from the site.

In a statement regarding the incident, an Israeli military spokesperson said, "This is a serious incident under investigation. Any attempt to approach or cross the border into Lebanese territory without coordination poses a threat to life and undermines the army's ability to operate in the region and carry out its mission."

The spokesperson also noted that in recent weeks, several measures have been implemented to close border crossings in the fence and tighten regulations for accessing the border area by troops.

Lebanon News

Israel

Citizens

Border

Tents

South Lebanon

Maroun El Ras

LBCI Next
PM Mikati discusses regional and security issues with Qatari Ambassador, IOM Director, and security officials
Minister Hamie: Cabinet assigns emergency committee to address humanitarian needs of Lebanese returning from Syria
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-01

Israeli gunfire targets outskirts of Maroun El Ras, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-13

Hezbollah announces targeting Israeli forces in Maroun El Ras, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-10

Hezbollah strikes Israeli forces in Kfarkela, Maroun El Ras in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-08

Hezbollah targets Israeli Forces gathering and military bulldozer near South Lebanon border

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:48

US, France, and UNIFIL host meeting with Lebanese and Israeli forces in Naqoura - Joint statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:37

Israel's army claims to destroy Hezbollah command post in southern Lebanon, spokesperson says

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:11

Low-altitude drones spotted over Beirut, surroundings: State media reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:51

Israeli army continues demolition of houses in Tyre District and border villages: NNA

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
01:16

Trump should be active on UN rights body to counter China, US envoy says

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-23

Sahel General Hospital: Allegations of Hezbollah hideout intensify scrutiny on Israeli operations

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-03

Gaza health ministry says war death toll at 44,502

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-14

Social Affairs Minister visits Hermel with UNHCR and UNICEF representatives

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-10

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-05

Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:21

Israeli citizens cross into South Lebanon and set up tents in Maroun El Ras, Israeli military reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:40

Lebanese Internal Security Forces warn against using Israeli-developed WAZE App

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:50

Swiss parliament votes to ban Hezbollah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:06

Syrian border realities shift as Lebanese families revisit long-abandoned villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:35

Israeli military strikes Hezbollah target in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:26

Israeli drones fly at low altitude over Beirut and southern suburbs: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:51

Israeli army continues demolition of houses in Tyre District and border villages: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:11

Low-altitude drones spotted over Beirut, surroundings: State media reports

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More