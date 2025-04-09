Hezbollah MP Raed Berro: No interest in disarming debate until Israel complies with Resolution 1701

Lebanon News
09-04-2025 | 14:40
High views
Hezbollah MP Raed Berro: No interest in disarming debate until Israel complies with Resolution 1701
2min
Hezbollah MP Raed Berro: No interest in disarming debate until Israel complies with Resolution 1701

Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc MP Raed Berro said that in the current context of ongoing Israeli occupation and attacks, with the international community's inability to enforce United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701, armed resistance remains a source of national strength for Lebanon, in his view.

"There is no benefit to opening this debate now before resolution 1701 is fully implemented," Berro told LBCI in a televised interview.

He emphasized that Hezbollah is open to future dialogue on defense matters, but only within the framework of a comprehensive national defense strategy. 

In response to a question about whether the group would prefer a broad national dialogue or a bilateral discussion with the president, Berro noted that the proposal came from the president and that its format and details remain undefined. 

"Commenting before the picture becomes clearer is premature," he said.

Addressing recent discussions about a gradual handover of Hezbollah's weapons, Berro dismissed such a step in the current phase as "illogical." 

However, he said the group remains open in the future to discussions about the country's "sources of strength" and how they can be harnessed in a way that enjoys national consensus.

Facing calls to disarm, Hezbollah ready to discuss weapons if Israel withdraws: Senior official
Lebanese judicial source to AFP: Two French judges to visit Beirut for port blast investigation
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:56

US-China tariff war could cut trade between the two by 80%: WTO chief

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Lebanon judge paves way for indictment of ex-central bank chief Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

MP Faisal Karami announces National Consensus Bloc’s support for Joseph Aoun as president

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:14

Interior Minister signs decrees for municipal elections on May 11

