Hezbollah MP Raed Berro: No interest in disarming debate until Israel complies with Resolution 1701
Lebanon News
09-04-2025 | 14:40
Hezbollah MP Raed Berro: No interest in disarming debate until Israel complies with Resolution 1701
Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc MP Raed Berro said that in the current context of ongoing Israeli occupation and attacks, with the international community's inability to enforce United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701, armed resistance remains a source of national strength for Lebanon, in his view.
"There is no benefit to opening this debate now before resolution 1701 is fully implemented," Berro told LBCI in a televised interview.
He emphasized that Hezbollah is open to future dialogue on defense matters, but only within the framework of a comprehensive national defense strategy.
In response to a question about whether the group would prefer a broad national dialogue or a bilateral discussion with the president, Berro noted that the proposal came from the president and that its format and details remain undefined.
"Commenting before the picture becomes clearer is premature," he said.
Addressing recent discussions about a gradual handover of Hezbollah's weapons, Berro dismissed such a step in the current phase as "illogical."
However, he said the group remains open in the future to discussions about the country's "sources of strength" and how they can be harnessed in a way that enjoys national consensus.
Lebanon News
Hezbollah
MP
Raed Berro
Interest
Disarm
Debate
Israel
Resolution 1701
