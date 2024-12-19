PM Najib Mikati arrives in Egypt for D-8 summit

2024-12-19 | 05:51
PM Najib Mikati arrives in Egypt for D-8 summit
0min
PM Najib Mikati arrives in Egypt for D-8 summit

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati arrived in Egypt for an official visit at President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi's invitation to participate in the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation Summit.

The Lebanese delegation accompanying Mikati includes Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib, Public Works and Transport Minister Ali Hamie, Environment Minister Nasser Yassin, and Lebanon's Ambassador to Egypt and the Arab League, Ali Halabi.  

Upon his arrival at Cairo Airport, Egypt's Minister of Public Enterprises, Mohamed Shimi, alongside Ambassador Halabi, received the prime minister.  

