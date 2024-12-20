Israeli army destroys homes and infrastructure in South Lebanon's Maroun El Ras and Yaroun

2024-12-20 | 12:05
Israeli army destroys homes and infrastructure in South Lebanon&#39;s Maroun El Ras and Yaroun
0min
Israeli army destroys homes and infrastructure in South Lebanon's Maroun El Ras and Yaroun

On Friday afternoon, the Israeli army carried out demolitions in several villages in South Lebanon. 

Homes were destroyed in the towns of Maroun El Ras and Yaroun, located in the Bint Jbeil district, as well as parts of the border town of Naqoura.

 The operation targeted residential buildings and key infrastructure in the affected areas, further escalating tensions along the border.

