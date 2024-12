The atmosphere was electric as brothers Zahi and Fadi Helou arrived at the Murex D'or 2024 red carpet, sparking excitement ahead of the star-studded event.



The duo shared their pride in the success of the preparations and the event’s significance, especially given Lebanon's challenging times.



Despite everything Lebanon has gone through, the Murex d'Or continues to thrive, showing the resilience of Lebanese culture and the entertainment industry.



In a touching moment, the Helou brothers' mother also made an appearance, beaming with pride as she expressed her happiness over the success of her sons and the upcoming ceremony.



The event, which celebrates Lebanese and Arab artistic achievements, has become a symbol of cultural strength, proving that Lebanon’s entertainment scene remains resilient and full of promises even amidst challenges.



Murex D'or, a yearly award ceremony that started in 2000, is a Lebanese award created by physicians Dr. Zahi Helou and Dr. Fadi Helou.



The First edition focused on Lebanese Artists; however, from the 2nd edition onward, the event went more Pan-Arab and regional.