UNIFIL calls for expedited Israeli withdrawal, full LAF deployment in south Lebanon

Lebanon News
2024-12-23 | 09:10
High views
UNIFIL calls for expedited Israeli withdrawal, full LAF deployment in south Lebanon
UNIFIL calls for expedited Israeli withdrawal, full LAF deployment in south Lebanon

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) announced Monday that Head of Mission and Force Commander Lt. Gen. Aroldo Lázaro met with Prime Minister Najib Mikati during his visit to south Lebanon. 

The Prime Minister was joined by Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) Commander Gen. Joseph Aoun for discussions held at UNIFIL’s Sector East headquarters in Ebel El Saqi.

The leaders also visited the village of Khiam, recently vacated by the Israeli army following weeks of hostilities. With UNIFIL's support, the Lebanese Armed Forces have since deployed in the area.

UNIFIL reiterated its call for accelerated progress in the Israeli army's withdrawal and the full deployment of the LAF in south Lebanon, in line with the requirements of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701.

The peacekeeping mission emphasized the importance of maintaining the fragile stability in the region and urged all parties to cease any violations of Resolution 1701 or actions that could destabilize the situation further.

"Peacekeepers will continue to monitor and report violations of Resolution 1701, and to support the return to the cessation of hostilities," the statement read.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

UNIFIL

Israel

Joseph Aoun

Aroldo Lázaro

Najib Mikati

