News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Christmas Specials
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
MEA chairman Mohammad El Hout: Flights fully booked for the holiday season
Lebanon News
2024-12-24 | 07:11
High views
Share
Share
0
min
MEA chairman Mohammad El Hout: Flights fully booked for the holiday season
Middle East Airlines (MEA) chairman Mohammad El Hout announced that all flights are fully booked for the holiday season, signaling a prosperous travel period.
Following a meeting with caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, El Hout described the season as "thriving," though he noted that figures are expected to fall slightly short of those recorded in 2023.
However, he highlighted a significant rebound in travel demand following the ceasefire.
Since last week, El Hout also briefed Mikati on measures implemented to increase flights to Iraq, mainly to Baghdad and Najaf. He emphasized MEA's ongoing efforts to facilitate the return of Lebanese citizens from Iraq, stating that the airline has transported 14,000 Lebanese back to Lebanon since the war ended.
Lebanon News
MEA
Chairman
Mohammad El Hout
Flights
Holiday
Next
Qatar's ambassador to Lebanon discusses economic ties, stresses importance of electing a president on January 9
Lebanese FM reaffirms Lebanon's commitment to Syria's unity in letter to Syrian counterpart
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Speaker Berri meets UNTSO officials and MEA Chairman
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Speaker Berri meets UNTSO officials and MEA Chairman
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-11
MEA reschedules flights to avoid Syrian airspace on December 12, 2024
Lebanon News
2024-12-11
MEA reschedules flights to avoid Syrian airspace on December 12, 2024
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-10
MEA reschedules flights to avoid Syrian airspace
Lebanon News
2024-12-10
MEA reschedules flights to avoid Syrian airspace
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-28
Operations at Beirut Airport running as usual, affirms MEA chairman
Lebanon News
2024-09-28
Operations at Beirut Airport running as usual, affirms MEA chairman
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
11:31
Civil Defense recovers three bodies from rubble in Khiam
Lebanon News
11:31
Civil Defense recovers three bodies from rubble in Khiam
0
Lebanon News
08:51
PM Mikati chairs meeting of technical committee for monitoring ceasefire at Grand Serail
Lebanon News
08:51
PM Mikati chairs meeting of technical committee for monitoring ceasefire at Grand Serail
0
Middle East News
07:18
Erdogan meets Walid Joumblatt in Ankara (Images)
Middle East News
07:18
Erdogan meets Walid Joumblatt in Ankara (Images)
0
Lebanon Economy
07:16
Qatar's ambassador to Lebanon discusses economic ties, stresses importance of electing a president on January 9
Lebanon Economy
07:16
Qatar's ambassador to Lebanon discusses economic ties, stresses importance of electing a president on January 9
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-01
UN official sounds alarm over escalating violence and risk to future generations in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-10-01
UN official sounds alarm over escalating violence and risk to future generations in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-17
Lebanon's response to ceasefire proposal positive, awaiting Amos Hochstein's visit for final review of agreement
Lebanon News
2024-11-17
Lebanon's response to ceasefire proposal positive, awaiting Amos Hochstein's visit for final review of agreement
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-27
France's Political Stalemate: A Lebanese Déjà Vu for Macron
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-27
France's Political Stalemate: A Lebanese Déjà Vu for Macron
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Spain's FM discusses with Lebanese counterpart Israeli war with €500,000 in humanitarian aid to Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Spain's FM discusses with Lebanese counterpart Israeli war with €500,000 in humanitarian aid to Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
03:39
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Lebanon News
03:39
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
0
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:39
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Lebanon News
03:39
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
2
Lebanon News
00:44
Carlos Ghosn tells LBCI: Lebanon is my country; I am confident in its potential for reform
Lebanon News
00:44
Carlos Ghosn tells LBCI: Lebanon is my country; I am confident in its potential for reform
3
Lebanon News
12:12
Two killed, one injured in airstrike near school in Taybeh: State media says
Lebanon News
12:12
Two killed, one injured in airstrike near school in Taybeh: State media says
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Inside Israel's 'booby-trapped pagers' operation: Mossad agents speak out in new report
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Inside Israel's 'booby-trapped pagers' operation: Mossad agents speak out in new report
5
Lebanon News
12:50
Lebanon to collaborate with Interpol on arrest of Syrian official accused of war crimes: PM Mikati tells Reuters
Lebanon News
12:50
Lebanon to collaborate with Interpol on arrest of Syrian official accused of war crimes: PM Mikati tells Reuters
6
Lebanon News
05:51
Speaker Berri calls for unity and compassion in Christmas message to Lebanese
Lebanon News
05:51
Speaker Berri calls for unity and compassion in Christmas message to Lebanese
7
Middle East News
07:18
Erdogan meets Walid Joumblatt in Ankara (Images)
Middle East News
07:18
Erdogan meets Walid Joumblatt in Ankara (Images)
8
Middle East News
01:32
Christmas tree burned, prompts hundreds to protest in Syria’s capital
Middle East News
01:32
Christmas tree burned, prompts hundreds to protest in Syria’s capital
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More