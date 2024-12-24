MEA chairman Mohammad El Hout: Flights fully booked for the holiday season

Middle East Airlines (MEA) chairman Mohammad El Hout announced that all flights are fully booked for the holiday season, signaling a prosperous travel period.



Following a meeting with caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, El Hout described the season as "thriving," though he noted that figures are expected to fall slightly short of those recorded in 2023.



However, he highlighted a significant rebound in travel demand following the ceasefire.



Since last week, El Hout also briefed Mikati on measures implemented to increase flights to Iraq, mainly to Baghdad and Najaf. He emphasized MEA's ongoing efforts to facilitate the return of Lebanese citizens from Iraq, stating that the airline has transported 14,000 Lebanese back to Lebanon since the war ended.