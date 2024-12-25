News
Eighteen injured, two killed in Tripoli building collapse following fire
Lebanon News
2024-12-25
Eighteen injured, two killed in Tripoli building collapse following fire
A member of the Civil Defense and another from the Fire Brigade were killed following the collapse of a building in Mina, Tripoli, on Tuesday night.
The incident occurred after prolonged efforts to extinguish a fire that had broken out in a ground-floor warehouse.
In this context, the Emergency And Relief Corps issued a statement confirming that following the collapse of the building, ambulance teams and search-and-rescue units from Tripoli and Qalamoun, in collaboration with the Civil Defense and other relief agencies, "worked tirelessly for hours."
The efforts resulted in the transfer of 18 injuries to nearby hospitals.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Tripoli
Building
Collapse
Fire
