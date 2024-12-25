Eighteen injured, two killed in Tripoli building collapse following fire

Lebanon News
2024-12-25 | 04:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Eighteen injured, two killed in Tripoli building collapse following fire
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Eighteen injured, two killed in Tripoli building collapse following fire

A member of the Civil Defense and another from the Fire Brigade were killed following the collapse of a building in Mina, Tripoli, on Tuesday night. 

The incident occurred after prolonged efforts to extinguish a fire that had broken out in a ground-floor warehouse.

In this context, the Emergency And Relief Corps issued a statement confirming that following the collapse of the building, ambulance teams and search-and-rescue units from Tripoli and Qalamoun, in collaboration with the Civil Defense and other relief agencies, "worked tirelessly for hours."

The efforts resulted in the transfer of 18 injuries to nearby hospitals.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Tripoli

Building

Collapse

Fire

LBCI Next
Patriarch al-Rahi calls for neutrality and urges election of a unifying president during Christmas Mass
Israeli airstrike targets house in Western Baalbek
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-03

Israeli Defense Minister: No distinction between Lebanon and Hezbollah if ceasefire collapses

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Massive fires and building collapses reported following strikes on Galerie Semaan, Chiyah, and Bir al-Abed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-13

Seven Israeli soldiers killed in building collapse in South Lebanon village, Israeli media reports: Al Jazeera

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-19

Israeli building hit in Kiryat Ata as rockets fired from Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:25

Israeli strike targets alleged Hezbollah warehouses in Lebanon's Bekaa region: Source tells AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:10

MPs meet Prime Minister Mikati to address Lebanese refugees in Iraq

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:02

Patriarch al-Rahi calls for neutrality and urges election of a unifying president during Christmas Mass

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:59

Israeli airstrike targets house in Western Baalbek

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-11

Tomb of Assad's father set on fire in Syria hometown: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-25

Axios: The Israeli Security Cabinet is expected approve the deal with Lebanon on Tuesday according to a US official

LBCI
Middle East News
07:09

Israeli army continues invading Syria's Al Qunaitra

LBCI
Middle East News
04:07

Israeli military intercepts missile launched from Yemen: Army

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Fate of Lebanese fighters in Syria uncertain: A legal and political process

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:59

Israeli airstrike targets house in Western Baalbek

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:05

Eighteen injured, two killed in Tripoli building collapse following fire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Bethlehem's silent Christmas: A cry for peace in the Holy Land

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:51

PM Mikati chairs meeting of technical committee for monitoring ceasefire at Grand Serail

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:02

Patriarch al-Rahi calls for neutrality and urges election of a unifying president during Christmas Mass

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:34

Former Israeli hostage dies one year after release from Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:31

Civil Defense recovers three bodies from rubble in Khiam

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More