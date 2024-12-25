MPs meet Prime Minister Mikati to address Lebanese refugees in Iraq

Lebanon News
2024-12-25 | 06:10
High views
MPs meet Prime Minister Mikati to address Lebanese refugees in Iraq
0min
MPs meet Prime Minister Mikati to address Lebanese refugees in Iraq

The media office of MP Ihab Hamade announced that MPs Kabalan Kabalan, Amin Sherri, and Ihab Hamade met with Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati to discuss the situation of Lebanese refugees currently residing in Iraq.

According to the statement, the delegation provided an overview of the refugees' current conditions, the challenges surrounding their return, and proposed potential solutions. The MPs expressed gratitude to Iraq—its government, people, religious authorities, and sacred shrines—for their care and respectful treatment of the Lebanese refugees.

Mikati reportedly assured the delegation that the matter would be addressed within the next 24 hours, including the issue of vehicles that entered Iraq from Syria.

