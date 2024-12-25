News
Civil Defense teams recover three bodies from rubble in South Lebanon's Khiam
Lebanon News
2024-12-25 | 12:21
Civil Defense teams recover three bodies from rubble in South Lebanon's Khiam
The Directorate General of Civil Defense announced Wednesday that its specialized search and rescue teams, in coordination with the Lebanese Army, recovered three bodies from under the rubble in the Jallahiya neighborhood of Khiam's eastern quarter.
An Israeli airstrike had previously targeted the site.
The recovery efforts, now in their third day of the second week, were conducted under the supervision of acting Civil Defense Director General Brigadier General Nabil Farah. The remains were transported to Marjaayoun Governmental Hospital for identification and further procedures.
The Civil Defense confirmed that the search operations will continue until all missing persons are located, ensuring a comprehensive sweep of the affected area.
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:25
Israeli strike targets alleged Hezbollah warehouses in Lebanon's Bekaa region: Source tells AFP
Lebanon News
06:25
Israeli strike targets alleged Hezbollah warehouses in Lebanon's Bekaa region: Source tells AFP
2
Lebanon News
09:46
Israel's troops reportedly burn house in south Lebanon's Maroun El Ras
Lebanon News
09:46
Israel's troops reportedly burn house in south Lebanon's Maroun El Ras
3
Lebanon News
03:59
Israeli airstrike targets house in Western Baalbek
Lebanon News
03:59
Israeli airstrike targets house in Western Baalbek
4
Middle East News
11:18
Syrians protest after video showing attack on Alawite shrine: AFP
Middle East News
11:18
Syrians protest after video showing attack on Alawite shrine: AFP
5
Lebanon News
04:05
Eighteen injured, two killed in Tripoli building collapse following fire
Lebanon News
04:05
Eighteen injured, two killed in Tripoli building collapse following fire
6
Lebanon News
08:27
Emirates Airlines extends flights suspension to and from Beirut until January 15
Lebanon News
08:27
Emirates Airlines extends flights suspension to and from Beirut until January 15
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Hochstein's upcoming visit to address ceasefire concerns: Did Israel breach the ceasefire in Baalbek strike?
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Hochstein's upcoming visit to address ceasefire concerns: Did Israel breach the ceasefire in Baalbek strike?
8
Lebanon News
12:24
Large-scale demolition operation reported in Kfarkela, south Lebanon: State media says
Lebanon News
12:24
Large-scale demolition operation reported in Kfarkela, south Lebanon: State media says
