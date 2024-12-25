The Directorate General of Civil Defense announced Wednesday that its specialized search and rescue teams, in coordination with the Lebanese Army, recovered three bodies from under the rubble in the Jallahiya neighborhood of Khiam's eastern quarter.



An Israeli airstrike had previously targeted the site.



The recovery efforts, now in their third day of the second week, were conducted under the supervision of acting Civil Defense Director General Brigadier General Nabil Farah. The remains were transported to Marjaayoun Governmental Hospital for identification and further procedures.



The Civil Defense confirmed that the search operations will continue until all missing persons are located, ensuring a comprehensive sweep of the affected area.