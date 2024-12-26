Ukrainian Embassy in Lebanon: Russian attack violates moral values and disrespects humanitarian principles

The Ukrainian Embassy in Lebanon issued a statement condemning the attack on their country during Christmas, describing it as a "violation of moral values and a disregard for humanitarian principles."



The statement read: “Christmas is traditionally associated with peace and love. However, the events of December 25 demonstrated a blatant disregard for these principles. The missile attacks and drone strikes launched by Russia on Ukraine on this sacred day were not merely acts of aggression but also revealed a deep contempt for fundamental moral values."



It added: “In Christian culture, Christmas is more than just a holiday; it symbolizes the rebirth of compassion and hope, uniting people regardless of their faith. An attack on this day constitutes a deliberate violation not only of international humanitarian norms but also of the core principles of humanity."



The embassy noted that "more than 70 missiles, including ballistic ones, and over 100 drones targeted Ukraine's energy infrastructure. These attacks not only endangered civilian lives but also exacerbated the daily suffering of people, leaving them without heating or electricity during harsh winter months. Such actions highlight Russia’s intent to inflict maximum suffering and chaos among the civilian population."



The statement also referenced European leaders’ condemnation of Russia’s actions, with countries like Poland mobilizing their air forces to secure borders. Even neutral nations such as Moldova and Romania expressed concerns after Russian missiles violated their airspace.