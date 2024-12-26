Ukrainian Embassy in Lebanon: Russian attack violates moral values and disrespects humanitarian principles

Lebanon News
2024-12-26 | 07:57
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Ukrainian Embassy in Lebanon: Russian attack violates moral values and disrespects humanitarian principles
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Ukrainian Embassy in Lebanon: Russian attack violates moral values and disrespects humanitarian principles

The Ukrainian Embassy in Lebanon issued a statement condemning the attack on their country during Christmas, describing it as a "violation of moral values and a disregard for humanitarian principles."

The statement read: “Christmas is traditionally associated with peace and love. However, the events of December 25 demonstrated a blatant disregard for these principles. The missile attacks and drone strikes launched by Russia on Ukraine on this sacred day were not merely acts of aggression but also revealed a deep contempt for fundamental moral values."

It added: “In Christian culture, Christmas is more than just a holiday; it symbolizes the rebirth of compassion and hope, uniting people regardless of their faith. An attack on this day constitutes a deliberate violation not only of international humanitarian norms but also of the core principles of humanity."

The embassy noted that "more than 70 missiles, including ballistic ones, and over 100 drones targeted Ukraine's energy infrastructure. These attacks not only endangered civilian lives but also exacerbated the daily suffering of people, leaving them without heating or electricity during harsh winter months. Such actions highlight Russia’s intent to inflict maximum suffering and chaos among the civilian population."

The statement also referenced European leaders’ condemnation of Russia’s actions, with countries like Poland mobilizing their air forces to secure borders. Even neutral nations such as Moldova and Romania expressed concerns after Russian missiles violated their airspace.

Lebanon News

World News

Ukraine

Embassy

Lebanon

Russia

Attack

LBCI Next
Haaretz cites Israeli army sources: "We will Stay in Lebanon until the Lebanese Army fully controls the South"
GCC holds extraordinary meeting in Kuwait on Syria and Lebanon supporting efforts to enhance security and stability
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:01

Russian drone attack injures eight in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region, authorities say

LBCI
World News
2024-12-25

UK PM denounces Russian Christmas Day attack on Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2024-12-22

Putin vows more 'destruction' on Ukraine after drone attack on Russia's Kazan

LBCI
World News
2024-12-21

Airports reopen following Ukraine drone attack on Russia's Kazan

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:47

Lebanon’s Energy Minister meets Turkey’s new Ambassador to discuss enhanced cooperation

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:21

Haaretz cites Israeli army sources: "We will Stay in Lebanon until the Lebanese Army fully controls the South"

LBCI
Middle East News
06:33

GCC holds extraordinary meeting in Kuwait on Syria and Lebanon supporting efforts to enhance security and stability

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:30

Maronite Patriarch Al-Rahi welcomes Qatari Ambassador for holiday greetings

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:43

FM Bou Habib contacts Syrian counterpart: We seek strong ties with Syria's new government to serve both peoples' interests

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:49

UNIFIL says any actions threatening fragile cessation of hostilities must stop

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-24

Iranian embassy in UAE rejects 'allegations of Iran's involvement' in Rabbi's murder

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Hochstein's upcoming visit to address ceasefire concerns: Did Israel breach the ceasefire in Baalbek strike?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Hochstein's upcoming visit to address ceasefire concerns: Did Israel breach the ceasefire in Baalbek strike?

LBCI
Middle East News
11:18

Syrians protest after video showing attack on Alawite shrine: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:24

Large-scale demolition operation reported in Kfarkela, south Lebanon: State media says

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Despite war’s scars, Christmas spirit thrives in Lebanon's Tyre

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:22

Israeli army abducts Lebanese citizen in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:21

Haaretz cites Israeli army sources: "We will Stay in Lebanon until the Lebanese Army fully controls the South"

LBCI
Middle East News
12:15

Syria's authorities say Alawite shrine attack is 'old'; dates to takeover of Aleppo

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:06

Lebanese Army reinforces deployment following Israeli violations in the South

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More