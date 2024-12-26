Lebanon’s Energy Minister meets Turkey’s new Ambassador to discuss enhanced cooperation

Lebanon’s caretaker Energy and Water Minister, Walid Fayyad, received Turkey’s newly appointed Ambassador, Murat Lutem, during a protocol visit marking the start of his diplomatic tenure in Beirut.



The meeting focused on bilateral relations and ways to strengthen cooperation across various sectors, particularly electricity.



Discussions included following up on Minister Fayyad’s recent talks in Turkey regarding the equipment needed to repair Lebanon’s power grid and transformers, which suffered extensive damage during the recent Israeli aggression.



The possibility of Turkey providing the required equipment as donations or aid was also explored.



Additionally, the meeting addressed the potential for linking the electricity grids of Lebanon, Turkey, and Syria, as well as ways to enhance and develop the shared infrastructure.



Ambassador Lutem affirmed Turkey’s commitment to supporting Lebanon and helping it recover from the damages caused by the Israeli attacks, in line with the close ties between the two nations.