News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
15
o
South
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Event
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
15
o
South
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
LF leader Geagea says ceasefire enforcement is the government's responsibility, calls for full implementation of Resolution 1701
Lebanon News
2024-12-29 | 04:48
High views
Share
Share
2
min
LF leader Geagea says ceasefire enforcement is the government's responsibility, calls for full implementation of Resolution 1701
Lebanese Forces party leader Samir Geagea stressed that implementing the ceasefire agreement is the responsibility of the current government. He emphasized that it is up to the government to ensure proper enforcement of the agreement.
Speaking during a dinner event, Geagea criticized Hezbollah MPs for accusing "sovereignists" of remaining silent, stating that the issue requires action, not just words.
He highlighted that Hezbollah dominates the government and should take the necessary steps to address major Israeli violations, such as instructing the army to act or assigning the foreign ministry to file complaints and launch initiatives.
Geagea emphasized the importance of fully implementing United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701 and the ceasefire arrangements agreed upon by the government.
He accused Hezbollah of deflecting blame for Israeli violations onto state institutions despite the fact that the group itself is "in control of the government." He noted that the current situation reflects a failure of those in power to fulfill their responsibilities.
Reflecting on the broader political landscape, Geagea said the Lebanese Forces had consistently warned about the consequences of the group's policies. He noted that they had called for adherence to Resolution 1701 and opposed the escalation that led to Lebanon's current challenges.
He concluded by encouraging his supporters to remain steadfast, emphasizing the importance of their long-standing commitment to Lebanon's sovereignty and their struggle for a better future.
Lebanon News
Lebanese Forces
Samir Geagea
Ceasefire
Resolution 1701
Hezbollah
Next
Partial road collapse cuts off connection between Lebanon's Nabatieh and Nabatieh al-Fawqa (Pictures)
Israel's regional strategy: Lebanon border reinforcements and Yemen offensive
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-27
Hezbollah MP Fadlallah accuses Israel of exploiting ceasefire to target front-line villages
Lebanon News
2024-12-27
Hezbollah MP Fadlallah accuses Israel of exploiting ceasefire to target front-line villages
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-07
Israel's army claims to target Hezbollah operative in South Lebanon, cites 'ceasefire violation'
Lebanon News
2024-12-07
Israel's army claims to target Hezbollah operative in South Lebanon, cites 'ceasefire violation'
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-04
Lebanese Forces calls on Hezbollah to legalize its institutions, including Al-Qard Al-Hassan
Lebanon News
2024-12-04
Lebanese Forces calls on Hezbollah to legalize its institutions, including Al-Qard Al-Hassan
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-03
Israeli violations persist: Hezbollah retaliates for the first time amid fragile ceasefire
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-03
Israeli violations persist: Hezbollah retaliates for the first time amid fragile ceasefire
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:20
UNIFIL: Israel informs peacekeepers of safety risks in south Lebanon's Taybeh, patrols to steer clear
Lebanon News
07:20
UNIFIL: Israel informs peacekeepers of safety risks in south Lebanon's Taybeh, patrols to steer clear
0
Middle East News
06:38
France's Macron highlights Gaza's catastrophic situation, urges action on Lebanon's presidency
Middle East News
06:38
France's Macron highlights Gaza's catastrophic situation, urges action on Lebanon's presidency
0
Lebanon News
05:58
Partial road collapse cuts off connection between Lebanon's Nabatieh and Nabatieh al-Fawqa (Pictures)
Lebanon News
05:58
Partial road collapse cuts off connection between Lebanon's Nabatieh and Nabatieh al-Fawqa (Pictures)
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Israel's regional strategy: Lebanon border reinforcements and Yemen offensive
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Israel's regional strategy: Lebanon border reinforcements and Yemen offensive
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-11
Israeli army claims assassination of Hezbollah commander in South Lebanon and targets rocket launchers
Lebanon News
2024-10-11
Israeli army claims assassination of Hezbollah commander in South Lebanon and targets rocket launchers
0
Middle East News
2024-11-05
Qatar passes referendum, replaces Shura Council elections with appointments: Interior minister declares
Middle East News
2024-11-05
Qatar passes referendum, replaces Shura Council elections with appointments: Interior minister declares
0
World News
2024-12-28
Afghan Taliban forces target 'several points' in Pakistan in retaliation for airstrikes: Afghan Defense Ministry
World News
2024-12-28
Afghan Taliban forces target 'several points' in Pakistan in retaliation for airstrikes: Afghan Defense Ministry
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Inside Syria's Captagon empire: Syrian regime's survival through Captagon trade and its regional impact
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Inside Syria's Captagon empire: Syrian regime's survival through Captagon trade and its regional impact
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
0
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:12
Israeli soldiers vandalize and loot South Lebanon's Naqoura fishermen's port
Lebanon News
10:12
Israeli soldiers vandalize and loot South Lebanon's Naqoura fishermen's port
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Israel's regional strategy: Lebanon border reinforcements and Yemen offensive
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Israel's regional strategy: Lebanon border reinforcements and Yemen offensive
3
Lebanon News
04:48
LF leader Geagea says ceasefire enforcement is the government's responsibility, calls for full implementation of Resolution 1701
Lebanon News
04:48
LF leader Geagea says ceasefire enforcement is the government's responsibility, calls for full implementation of Resolution 1701
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Shebaa Farms: The disputed land at the crossroads of Lebanon, Syria, and Israel
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Shebaa Farms: The disputed land at the crossroads of Lebanon, Syria, and Israel
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Inside Syria's Captagon empire: Syrian regime's survival through Captagon trade and its regional impact
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Inside Syria's Captagon empire: Syrian regime's survival through Captagon trade and its regional impact
6
Lebanon News
05:58
Partial road collapse cuts off connection between Lebanon's Nabatieh and Nabatieh al-Fawqa (Pictures)
Lebanon News
05:58
Partial road collapse cuts off connection between Lebanon's Nabatieh and Nabatieh al-Fawqa (Pictures)
7
World News
05:17
Plane crash kills at least 167 in 'worst' airline disaster in South Korea
World News
05:17
Plane crash kills at least 167 in 'worst' airline disaster in South Korea
8
World News
04:05
South Korea Jeju Air plane crash death toll jumps to 151: Fire department
World News
04:05
South Korea Jeju Air plane crash death toll jumps to 151: Fire department
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More