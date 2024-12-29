Lebanese Forces party leader Samir Geagea stressed that implementing the ceasefire agreement is the responsibility of the current government. He emphasized that it is up to the government to ensure proper enforcement of the agreement.



Speaking during a dinner event, Geagea criticized Hezbollah MPs for accusing "sovereignists" of remaining silent, stating that the issue requires action, not just words.



He highlighted that Hezbollah dominates the government and should take the necessary steps to address major Israeli violations, such as instructing the army to act or assigning the foreign ministry to file complaints and launch initiatives.



Geagea emphasized the importance of fully implementing United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701 and the ceasefire arrangements agreed upon by the government.



He accused Hezbollah of deflecting blame for Israeli violations onto state institutions despite the fact that the group itself is "in control of the government." He noted that the current situation reflects a failure of those in power to fulfill their responsibilities.



Reflecting on the broader political landscape, Geagea said the Lebanese Forces had consistently warned about the consequences of the group's policies. He noted that they had called for adherence to Resolution 1701 and opposed the escalation that led to Lebanon's current challenges.



He concluded by encouraging his supporters to remain steadfast, emphasizing the importance of their long-standing commitment to Lebanon's sovereignty and their struggle for a better future.