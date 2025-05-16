News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
28
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Arous Beirut
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
28
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Ukraine-Russia talks end: AFP
World News
16-05-2025 | 08:38
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Ukraine-Russia talks end: AFP
Russians and Ukrainians ended their first face-to-face talks in over three years, a meeting in Istanbul for talks, a Turkish foreign ministry source said.
"The meeting is over," the source said of the talks, which began around 1040 GMT and lasted just over 90 minutes in a bid to end Europe's deadliest conflict since World War II.
AFP
World News
Russia
Ukraine
Istanbul
Turkey
Next
Trump says journalist Austin Tice has not been seen in many years
Trump urges Iran to move quickly on nuclear deal or 'something bad will happen'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
02:58
Rubio lands in Istanbul ahead of Russia-Ukraine talks: AFP
World News
02:58
Rubio lands in Istanbul ahead of Russia-Ukraine talks: AFP
0
World News
2025-02-24
Turkey says Ukraine-Russia talks should involve 'both sides'
World News
2025-02-24
Turkey says Ukraine-Russia talks should involve 'both sides'
0
World News
2025-03-25
US-Ukraine talks in Saudi Arabia end: Kyiv delegation source
World News
2025-03-25
US-Ukraine talks in Saudi Arabia end: Kyiv delegation source
0
World News
2025-04-29
Rubio warns US to end mediation unless 'concrete proposals' from Russia, Ukraine
World News
2025-04-29
Rubio warns US to end mediation unless 'concrete proposals' from Russia, Ukraine
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
11:07
American-Lebanese man sentenced to 25 years for knife attack on Salman Rushdie
World News
11:07
American-Lebanese man sentenced to 25 years for knife attack on Salman Rushdie
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:49
Hamas urges US to press Israel to lift Gaza blockade after hostage release
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:49
Hamas urges US to press Israel to lift Gaza blockade after hostage release
0
World News
10:03
Moscow 'satisfied' with Ukraine talks, 'ready to continue contacts,' Russian top negotiator says
World News
10:03
Moscow 'satisfied' with Ukraine talks, 'ready to continue contacts,' Russian top negotiator says
0
World News
09:25
Trump says journalist Austin Tice has not been seen in many years
World News
09:25
Trump says journalist Austin Tice has not been seen in many years
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
01:49
Taiwan president rallies the troops ahead of possible Chinese drills
World News
01:49
Taiwan president rallies the troops ahead of possible Chinese drills
0
World News
09:25
Trump says journalist Austin Tice has not been seen in many years
World News
09:25
Trump says journalist Austin Tice has not been seen in many years
0
World News
10:03
Moscow 'satisfied' with Ukraine talks, 'ready to continue contacts,' Russian top negotiator says
World News
10:03
Moscow 'satisfied' with Ukraine talks, 'ready to continue contacts,' Russian top negotiator says
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-07
Lebanese PM pledges political reform, banking overhaul
Lebanon News
2025-05-07
Lebanese PM pledges political reform, banking overhaul
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
13:05
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
13:05
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:05
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
13:05
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Trump ends Syria sanctions: What it could mean for Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Trump ends Syria sanctions: What it could mean for Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
02:36
Speaker Berri says Washington failed to stop Israel’s attacks amid Syria’s normalization efforts
Lebanon News
02:36
Speaker Berri says Washington failed to stop Israel’s attacks amid Syria’s normalization efforts
4
Lebanon News
06:51
UN peacekeepers report 'unacceptable' confrontation in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:51
UN peacekeepers report 'unacceptable' confrontation in South Lebanon
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
From six seats to full power: New law could reverse limit on expat voting in Lebanon's 2026 elections
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
From six seats to full power: New law could reverse limit on expat voting in Lebanon's 2026 elections
6
Lebanon News
03:12
Lebanese Civil Defense escalates preparedness before municipal elections
Lebanon News
03:12
Lebanese Civil Defense escalates preparedness before municipal elections
7
Middle East News
08:19
Syria plans to print currency in UAE and Germany, ending Russian role: Reuters
Middle East News
08:19
Syria plans to print currency in UAE and Germany, ending Russian role: Reuters
8
Lebanon News
05:11
86 arrested over post-election shootings in North, Akkar, and Mount Lebanon: Sources tell LBCI
Lebanon News
05:11
86 arrested over post-election shootings in North, Akkar, and Mount Lebanon: Sources tell LBCI
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More