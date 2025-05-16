Ukraine-Russia talks end: AFP

World News
16-05-2025 | 08:38
High views
Ukraine-Russia talks end: AFP
Ukraine-Russia talks end: AFP

Russians and Ukrainians ended their first face-to-face talks in over three years, a meeting in Istanbul for talks, a Turkish foreign ministry source said.

"The meeting is over," the source said of the talks, which began around 1040 GMT and lasted just over 90 minutes in a bid to end Europe's deadliest conflict since World War II.

AFP
 

World News

Russia

Ukraine

Istanbul

Turkey

Trump says journalist Austin Tice has not been seen in many years
Trump urges Iran to move quickly on nuclear deal or 'something bad will happen'
