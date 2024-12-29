South Lebanon's Khiam searches persist as Lebanese Civil Defense recovers more victims

2024-12-29 | 11:43
South Lebanon&#39;s Khiam searches persist as Lebanese Civil Defense recovers more victims
South Lebanon's Khiam searches persist as Lebanese Civil Defense recovers more victims

Specialized search and rescue teams from the Lebanese Civil Defense, in coordination with the Lebanese army, successfully recovered the bodies of five individuals on Sunday. 

Four were found in the eastern neighborhood and one in the al-Mu’taqal neighborhood in the Southern Lebanese town of Khiam. The bodies were transported to ‎the Marjayoun Governmental Hospital‎.

Efforts to locate all the missing individuals are set to continue Monday as the search enters its third week. The operations follow the recent Israeli aggression, which caused significant loss of life and extensive property damage in Khiam.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Khiam

Rescue

Lebanese Civil Defense

Lebanese Army

