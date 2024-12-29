News
South Lebanon's Khiam searches persist as Lebanese Civil Defense recovers more victims
Lebanon News
2024-12-29 | 11:43
High views
Share
Share
0
min
South Lebanon's Khiam searches persist as Lebanese Civil Defense recovers more victims
Specialized search and rescue teams from the Lebanese Civil Defense, in coordination with the Lebanese army, successfully recovered the bodies of five individuals on Sunday.
Four were found in the eastern neighborhood and one in the al-Mu’taqal neighborhood in the Southern Lebanese town of Khiam. The bodies were transported to the Marjayoun Governmental Hospital.
Efforts to locate all the missing individuals are set to continue Monday as the search enters its third week. The operations follow the recent Israeli aggression, which caused significant loss of life and extensive property damage in Khiam.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Khiam
Rescue
Lebanese Civil Defense
Lebanese Army
LF leader Geagea says ceasefire enforcement is the government's responsibility, calls for full implementation of Resolution 1701
Israel's regional strategy: Lebanon border reinforcements and Yemen offensive
