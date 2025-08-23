Lebanon, Syria eye breakthrough as talks set to begin next week — the details

Report by Joe Farchakh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



More than eight months have passed since the change of leadership in Syria, yet Lebanese-Syrian relations remain marked by caution and a lack of trust.



Efforts to regulate ties between the two countries have only taken place through the sponsorship or mediation of a third state. Riyadh initiated this process during a meeting between the defense ministers of both countries at the end of March.



The U.S. role then became more visible through envoy Tom Barrack’s proposal, which aligned with Saudi objectives in bringing the two countries together. The paper focused on two main points: demarcating and controlling the border, and halting the smuggling of weapons and drugs.



As a first outcome of this U.S.-backed mediation, an official Syrian delegation is expected to arrive in Beirut at the end of this month. The delegation will include a Syrian technical committee that, according to Damascus’ plan, is set to meet with a Lebanese technical committee.



Syria has already outlined its border demarcation proposal and is awaiting Lebanon’s response.



Lebanese-Syrian relations were also featured in talks between Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani and Barrack in Washington.



The Syrian side viewed the clauses of Barrack’s paper related to Syria as beneficial to Damascus.



In remarks to LBCI, a Syrian official linked the implementation of these clauses to a decline in Hezbollah’s political and security influence in Lebanon, saying the group continues to use Syrian territory for its own purposes.



While the outcome of ongoing efforts remains unclear, sources say that the Syrian delegation will include representatives from key ministries, notably Justice and Interior.



Political issues will also be part of the talks—particularly the case of Syrian detainees, amid popular pressure on the Syrian government to secure their release, as well as the issue of displaced persons.



Next week’s negotiations could mark the start of genuine Syrian-Lebanese diplomatic cooperation.