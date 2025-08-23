Lebanon, Syria eye breakthrough as talks set to begin next week — the details

News Bulletin Reports
23-08-2025 | 13:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon, Syria eye breakthrough as talks set to begin next week — the details
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Lebanon, Syria eye breakthrough as talks set to begin next week — the details

Report by Joe Farchakh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

More than eight months have passed since the change of leadership in Syria, yet Lebanese-Syrian relations remain marked by caution and a lack of trust.

Efforts to regulate ties between the two countries have only taken place through the sponsorship or mediation of a third state. Riyadh initiated this process during a meeting between the defense ministers of both countries at the end of March.

The U.S. role then became more visible through envoy Tom Barrack’s proposal, which aligned with Saudi objectives in bringing the two countries together. The paper focused on two main points: demarcating and controlling the border, and halting the smuggling of weapons and drugs.

As a first outcome of this U.S.-backed mediation, an official Syrian delegation is expected to arrive in Beirut at the end of this month. The delegation will include a Syrian technical committee that, according to Damascus’ plan, is set to meet with a Lebanese technical committee. 

Syria has already outlined its border demarcation proposal and is awaiting Lebanon’s response.

Lebanese-Syrian relations were also featured in talks between Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani and Barrack in Washington. 

The Syrian side viewed the clauses of Barrack’s paper related to Syria as beneficial to Damascus. 

In remarks to LBCI, a Syrian official linked the implementation of these clauses to a decline in Hezbollah’s political and security influence in Lebanon, saying the group continues to use Syrian territory for its own purposes.

While the outcome of ongoing efforts remains unclear, sources say that the Syrian delegation will include representatives from key ministries, notably Justice and Interior. 

Political issues will also be part of the talks—particularly the case of Syrian detainees, amid popular pressure on the Syrian government to secure their release, as well as the issue of displaced persons.

Next week’s negotiations could mark the start of genuine Syrian-Lebanese diplomatic cooperation.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Lebanon

Syria

Talks

Diplomacy

Tom Barrack

United States

Hezbollah

LBCI Next
Firefight in Baalbek: Gang leader killed, hostage rescued by Lebanese army
Lebanese singer Elissa’s funds frozen, stolen as fugitive escapes security net — the details
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-03

French envoy Le Drian to visit Lebanon next week for renewed talks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-10

As Israel and Syria talk peace, Mount Hermon becomes a line in the sand—the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-05

Amid reconstruction talks, Hezbollah urges Lebanon to act on available donor funds — the details

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-07-01

Israel's Netanyahu expects to meet Trump next week in the US

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:34

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Beirut airport rolls out new measures to speed up passenger flow

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:01

Firefight in Baalbek: Gang leader killed, hostage rescued by Lebanese army

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-22

Lebanese singer Elissa’s funds frozen, stolen as fugitive escapes security net — the details

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-07-03

France fines Shein 40 million euros over 'deceptive' sales practices

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-21

Controversial handover: Lebanon frees Israeli citizen—Details emerge

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-19

Qatar says most of proposal agreed by Hamas was previously agreed by Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-09

Israel explores normalization with Syria, despite challenges—could this mark a turning point in Mideast relations?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:34

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:26

Lebanon thanks Kuwait as first oil shipment arrives for power plants

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:30

LBCI turns 40, celebrates legacy with special broadcast

LBCI
Middle East News
11:46

Israeli-American consultations continue on US proposal, sources tell LBCI

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:01

Firefight in Baalbek: Gang leader killed, hostage rescued by Lebanese army

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Beirut airport rolls out new measures to speed up passenger flow

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:05

President Aoun: Lebanon awaits Israel’s response to the Tom Barrack proposal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Lebanon, Syria eye breakthrough as talks set to begin next week — the details

LBCI
World News
05:37

Texas adopts electoral map aimed at preserving Trump's Congress grip

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More