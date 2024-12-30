Lebanon yet to set hearing date for Abdul Rahman al-Qaradawi amid Interpol warrant

Lebanon News
2024-12-30 | 05:08
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon yet to set hearing date for Abdul Rahman al-Qaradawi amid Interpol warrant
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanon yet to set hearing date for Abdul Rahman al-Qaradawi amid Interpol warrant

According to LBCI sources, the Lebanese Public Prosecutor's Office has yet to receive the case file for Abdul Rahman al-Qaradawi. 

As a result, no hearing date has been set. If the General Security refers the file on Monday, Public Prosecutor Judge Jamal Hajjar is expected to schedule a hearing promptly.  

Standard procedures dictate that the Public Prosecutor's Office first interrogates al-Qaradawi, places him in custody, and requests extradition documents and the relevant court ruling. The file is then studied, and a report is prepared, recommending to the Cabinet whether or not to proceed with extradition.  

The detention of al-Qaradawi, based on an Interpol red notice, sparked a protest outside Beirut's Justice Palace. Demonstrators called for his release, decrying the arrest as politically motivated.  

Al-Qaradawi, the son of the late Yusuf al-Qaradawi, the spiritual leader of Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood, entered Lebanon on a Turkish passport. His detention raises questions about Lebanon's response to international extradition requests and the political implications surrounding his case.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Hearing

Date

Abdul Rahman al-Qaradawi

Egypt

Interpol

Warrant

LBCI Next
Bassam Mawlawi from Bkerke: Dureid Al-Assad's family case linked to forged passports; Lebanon's General Security enforcing the law
Hadi Hobeich tells LBCI: Presidential issue unresolved, stresses importance of not defining a fixed profile for President
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-12-27

Lebanon's Central Bank mandates payments to beneficiaries of Circulars 158 and 166

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-23

Lebanon to collaborate with Interpol on arrest of Syrian official accused of war crimes: PM Mikati tells Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-12-17

Lebanon updates fuel prices

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-15

Signs positive ahead of Lebanon’s January 9 presidential election session, Egyptian ambassador tells LBCI

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:41

Bassam Mawlawi from Bkerke: Dureid Al-Assad's family case linked to forged passports; Lebanon's General Security enforcing the law

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:39

Hadi Hobeich tells LBCI: Presidential issue unresolved, stresses importance of not defining a fixed profile for President

LBCI
Middle East News
04:04

Turkey ready to supply power to Syria and Lebanon, Energy Minister says

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:41

Israeli Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi claims military victory over Hezbollah

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-13

History of Nabatieh's market: Israel seeks to erase cultural heritage by targeting Nabatieh in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-04

Israeli army claims assassination of Hezbollah commander 'Riad Rida Ghazzawi' in South Lebanon

LBCI
World News
04:46

South Korea investigators request arrest warrant for Yoon over martial law

LBCI
World News
2024-10-16

Canada condemns Israeli attacks in Gaza, urges protection for civilians, first responders, and UNIFIL in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:54

Syrians attacked in Tripoli: Suspicion sparks mob justice - The details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Israel plans extended stay in Lebanon, delays return of northern residents as border tensions rise

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:41

Israeli Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi claims military victory over Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:47

Israel's violations in south Lebanon raise concerns over prolonged military presence: LBCI correspondent Amal Shehadeh reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:18

Israel's army conducts major demolition operation in Meiss El Jabal, south Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
08:06

Ismail Haniyeh assassination: New details emerge in Israeli report

LBCI
Middle East News
04:04

Turkey ready to supply power to Syria and Lebanon, Energy Minister says

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:43

South Lebanon's Khiam searches persist as Lebanese Civil Defense recovers more victims

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More