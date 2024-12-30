Lebanon yet to set hearing date for Abdul Rahman al-Qaradawi amid Interpol warrant

According to LBCI sources, the Lebanese Public Prosecutor's Office has yet to receive the case file for Abdul Rahman al-Qaradawi.



As a result, no hearing date has been set. If the General Security refers the file on Monday, Public Prosecutor Judge Jamal Hajjar is expected to schedule a hearing promptly.



Standard procedures dictate that the Public Prosecutor's Office first interrogates al-Qaradawi, places him in custody, and requests extradition documents and the relevant court ruling. The file is then studied, and a report is prepared, recommending to the Cabinet whether or not to proceed with extradition.



The detention of al-Qaradawi, based on an Interpol red notice, sparked a protest outside Beirut's Justice Palace. Demonstrators called for his release, decrying the arrest as politically motivated.



Al-Qaradawi, the son of the late Yusuf al-Qaradawi, the spiritual leader of Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood, entered Lebanon on a Turkish passport. His detention raises questions about Lebanon's response to international extradition requests and the political implications surrounding his case.