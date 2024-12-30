Bassam Mawlawi from Bkerke: Dureid Al-Assad's family case linked to forged passports; Lebanon's General Security enforcing the law

Lebanon News
2024-12-30 | 05:41

LBCI
LBCI
Bassam Mawlawi from Bkerke: Dureid Al-Assad&#39;s family case linked to forged passports; Lebanon&#39;s General Security enforcing the law
0min
Bassam Mawlawi from Bkerke: Dureid Al-Assad's family case linked to forged passports; Lebanon's General Security enforcing the law

Caretaker Minister of Interior and Municipalities Bassam Mawlawi emphasized from Bkerke the necessity of electing a president on January 9.

He pointed out that "the case involving Duraid al-Assad's family pertains to forged passports, and Lebanon's General Security is enforcing the law, with the case referred to the judiciary."

Mawlawi stated, "Not everyone entering Lebanon from Syria is a Syrian army officer or soldier. General Security is following up on this matter." 

He clarified that "those entering Lebanon illegally are being detained by the army in coordination with all security forces and handed over to General Security for the necessary procedures."

