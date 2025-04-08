News
Sources to LBCI: Lebanon's PM Nawaf Salam to visit Syria next week with Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Defense, and Interior
Lebanon News
08-04-2025 | 05:19
Sources to LBCI: Lebanon's PM Nawaf Salam to visit Syria next week with Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Defense, and Interior
Sources revealed to LBCI that Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam is scheduled to visit Syria next week, accompanied by a high-level delegation including the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Defense, and Interior.
Lebanon News
LBCI
Lebanon
PM
Nawaf Salam
Visit
Syria
Ministers
Foreign Affairs
Defense
Interior
Learn More