Ceasefire monitoring continues as Israeli violations persist in southern Lebanon

Israel's violations escalated in southern Lebanon as Israeli bulldozers leveled several homes in Naqoura, delaying the Lebanese army's planned entry into the town.



The destruction coincides with plans for the army to enter Naqoura, possibly on Saturday, to redeploy at its positions after Israeli forces retreated from the town's neighborhoods toward Ras al-Naqoura and Alma al-Shaab.



In the meantime, UNIFIL patrols were seen intensifying their movements along the Biyyadah-Naqoura road. The Lebanese army also placed concrete barriers along the Hamra-Biyyadah coastal road, restricting access to Naqoura except for UNIFIL personnel and vehicles.



Engineering teams from the Lebanese army are actively surveying areas vacated by Israeli forces, focusing on the towns of Chamaa and Biyyadah to ensure security and stability.



Meanwhile, Maj. Gen. Jasper Jeffers, the Co-chair of the implementation and monitoring mechanism for the cessation of hostilities between Israel and Lebanon, conducted a field inspection in Khiam alongside Brigadier General Tony Fares, commander of the Lebanese army's 7th Brigade.



The visit was part of ongoing efforts to monitor the ceasefire and address violations in southern Lebanon.



Additionally, the National News Agency reported that an Israeli drone flew at low altitude over Beirut and its southern suburbs, further intensifying tensions as violations of Lebanese airspace persist.