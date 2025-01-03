Ceasefire monitoring continues as Israeli violations persist in southern Lebanon

Lebanon News
2025-01-03 | 04:51
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Ceasefire monitoring continues as Israeli violations persist in southern Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Ceasefire monitoring continues as Israeli violations persist in southern Lebanon

Israel's violations escalated in southern Lebanon as Israeli bulldozers leveled several homes in Naqoura, delaying the Lebanese army's planned entry into the town. 

The destruction coincides with plans for the army to enter Naqoura, possibly on Saturday, to redeploy at its positions after Israeli forces retreated from the town's neighborhoods toward Ras al-Naqoura and Alma al-Shaab.

In the meantime, UNIFIL patrols were seen intensifying their movements along the Biyyadah-Naqoura road. The Lebanese army also placed concrete barriers along the Hamra-Biyyadah coastal road, restricting access to Naqoura except for UNIFIL personnel and vehicles.  

Engineering teams from the Lebanese army are actively surveying areas vacated by Israeli forces, focusing on the towns of Chamaa and Biyyadah to ensure security and stability.  

Meanwhile, Maj. Gen. Jasper Jeffers, the Co-chair of the implementation and monitoring mechanism for the cessation of hostilities between Israel and Lebanon, conducted a field inspection in Khiam alongside Brigadier General Tony Fares, commander of the Lebanese army's 7th Brigade. 

The visit was part of ongoing efforts to monitor the ceasefire and address violations in southern Lebanon.  

Additionally, the National News Agency reported that an Israeli drone flew at low altitude over Beirut and its southern suburbs, further intensifying tensions as violations of Lebanese airspace persist.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Violations

Ceasefire

Lebanese Army

UNIFIL

Jasper Jeffers

Beirut

LBCI Next
Fire at Akkar fuel station claims two lives, another blaze erupts in Dawhet Aramoun
Lebanon grants entry to Iranian diplomatic bags after embassy clarification
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-18

Israeli settlers breach Blue Line, set up tents in Lebanon as country records 400 ceasefire violations

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

US CENTCOM chief General Kurilla visits Beirut, discusses Israel-Lebanon ceasefire mechanism

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-05

Lebanon's PM Mikati holds talks with French military delegation's head on ceasefire and Israeli violations

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-04

Lebanon's PM Mikati hopes for permanent stability, reports over 60 Israeli violations since ceasefire implementation

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:11

Major General Jeffers visits Khiam, commends Lebanese army's role in securing border region

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:45

Lebanese army responds to gunfire after Syrians try to reopen illegal crossing

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:32

Syria puts entry restrictions on Lebanese after border clash: Security sources tell AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:01

Fire at Akkar fuel station claims two lives, another blaze erupts in Dawhet Aramoun

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-11

Tomb of Assad's father set on fire in Syria hometown: AFP

LBCI
Middle East News
07:35

French, German FMs meet Syria's de facto leader

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-08

Turkey FM says millions of displaced Syrians 'can return' home

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-19

In the details, clashes intensify as Israel seeks to consolidate positions in Lebanon's south

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Damage from Israel's aggression in 2024 vs. 2006: Lebanon's housing recovery faces major setbacks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

Proposals for expanded buffer zone: Israel's withdrawal from South Lebanon stirs controversy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

From observation posts to occupation: Israel's plans along the Lebanese border

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:47

Israeli army targets Hezbollah rocket launchers in South Lebanon: Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:10

Lebanon grants entry to Iranian diplomatic bags after embassy clarification

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:45

Lebanese army responds to gunfire after Syrians try to reopen illegal crossing

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:32

Syria puts entry restrictions on Lebanese after border clash: Security sources tell AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:51

Ceasefire monitoring continues as Israeli violations persist in southern Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More