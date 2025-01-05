Senior Hezbollah official Wafiq Safa, speaking from the site of the assassination attempt on the group's former secretary-general Hassan Nasrallah, denied having any veto against the army commander.



Safa stated, "our only veto is against Samir Geagea, as he represents a project of sedition and destruction in the country."



Safa's comments come ahead of the scheduled presidential election session on January 9, which many see as a potential opportunity to end Lebanon's presidential vacuum.



In response to a question about what will happen if the Israeli army does not withdraw after the 60-day deadline, he stated: "The Lebanese army and the monitoring committee have not been notified of this, but after the 60 days, the decision will be up to Hezbollah."



"As sheikh Naim Qassem said, this is the state's responsibility, and it will oversee ceasefire procedures or violations."