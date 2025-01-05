Hezbollah's Wafiq Safa confirms 'no veto on army commander'

Lebanon News
2025-01-05 | 04:44
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Hezbollah&#39;s Wafiq Safa confirms &#39;no veto on army commander&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Hezbollah's Wafiq Safa confirms 'no veto on army commander'

Senior Hezbollah official Wafiq Safa, speaking from the site of the assassination attempt on the group's former secretary-general Hassan Nasrallah, denied having any veto against the army commander. 

Safa stated, "our only veto is against Samir Geagea, as he represents a project of sedition and destruction in the country."

Safa's comments come ahead of the scheduled presidential election session on January 9, which many see as a potential opportunity to end Lebanon's presidential vacuum.

In response to a question about what will happen if the Israeli army does not withdraw after the 60-day deadline, he stated: "The Lebanese army and the monitoring committee have not been notified of this, but after the 60 days, the decision will be up to Hezbollah."

"As sheikh Naim Qassem said, this is the state's responsibility, and it will oversee ceasefire procedures or violations."

Lebanon News

Hezbollah

Wafiq Safa

Samir Geagea

LBCI Next
Blasts from Israeli demolitions reach Tyre amid border operations
Prince Yazid bin Farhan engages with Lebanese leaders in key meetings: LBCI
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-10

Hezbollah source confirms to Al Jazeera: Wafiq Safa survived Israeli airstrike in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-10

Hezbollah's Wafiq Safa was sole target of Beirut strike: Israel's Broadcasting Authority reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-10

Israeli Channel 12 claims target of Beirut assassination is head of Hezbollah's liaison and coordination unit Wafiq Safa

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:02

Israel says Hezbollah not meeting ceasefire terms

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:02

Israel says Hezbollah not meeting ceasefire terms

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:07

Blasts from Israeli demolitions reach Tyre amid border operations

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:12

Prince Yazid bin Farhan engages with Lebanese leaders in key meetings: LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:22

UNIFIL denounces Israeli army violations at Lebanon-Israel withdrawal line: Statement

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-03

Beirut airport enforces strict measures on Iranian flights, including a diplomat — here’s why

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-30

Israeli Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi claims military victory over Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
World News
06:08

Biden rewards Presidential Medal of Freedom to Hillary Clinton, Michael J. Fox, Denzel Washington

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:04

Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem highlights resistance strategy amid ongoing tensions with Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:44

Hezbollah's Wafiq Safa confirms 'no veto on army commander'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Syria's historic Jewish community fades as ancient synagogue lies in ruins

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Uncertainty surrounds Israel's stance on military withdrawal and border strategy in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:22

UNIFIL denounces Israeli army violations at Lebanon-Israel withdrawal line: Statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:07

Blasts from Israeli demolitions reach Tyre amid border operations

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:02

Israel says Hezbollah not meeting ceasefire terms

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:12

Prince Yazid bin Farhan engages with Lebanese leaders in key meetings: LBCI

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More