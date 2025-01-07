Lebanon's public works minister announces progress on 2024 road maintenance projects

Lebanon News
2025-01-07 | 02:01
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon&#39;s public works minister announces progress on 2024 road maintenance projects
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanon's public works minister announces progress on 2024 road maintenance projects

Lebanon's Minister of Public Works and Transport, Ali Hamie, announced that the ministry has "completed the tendering and approval processes for the majority of maintenance and restoration projects for the road network across various Lebanese regions under the 2024 budget."

He noted that "execution works will begin progressively, depending on weather conditions and the nature of the projects, bearing in mind that the [Israeli] aggression against Lebanon was a direct cause for the delay in completing these works."

Minister Hamie also stated that "the ministry has started preparing studies for projects under the 2025 budget, which will include essential rehabilitation works rather than just maintenance and restoration."
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Ali Hamie

2024 Budget

Road

Maintenance

LBCI Next
US envoy Hochstein meets Lebanese MPs ahead of crucial presidential vote
US shifts some military aid to Lebanon from Egypt, document says: Reuters
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-05

Lebanese Army reopens blocked roads by Israeli forces in Taybeh and Marjaayoun in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-02

Israeli army targets Hezbollah rocket launchers in South Lebanon: Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-29

Partial road collapse cuts off connection between Lebanon's Nabatieh and Nabatieh al-Fawqa (Pictures)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-28

Shebaa Farms: The disputed land at the crossroads of Lebanon, Syria, and Israel

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:51

Lebanon updates fuel prices

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:21

US envoy Hochstein meets Lebanese MPs ahead of crucial presidential vote

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:23

US shifts some military aid to Lebanon from Egypt, document says: Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:17

Amos Hochstein tells PM Mikati: We still have 20 days to work on Israeli army's withdrawal

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:34

Civil Defense recovers bodies of five killed in Israeli attack on Khiam, South Lebanon: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-19

Macron condemns recent attacks in Lebanon, appeals for de-escalation

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-09

Maher al-Assad's office chief found dead in Damascus, SOHR reports

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-15

Israel's targeting of Hezbollah headquarters: What are the sections within Hezbollah's operations room?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:41

Lebanese Army and UNIFIL convoy enters Naqoura in South Lebanon, marking first return to border town: LBCI reports

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:46

Lebanon’s presidential election: Two diverging approaches emerge

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Army Commander Joseph Aoun’s path to Lebanon presidency hinges on FPM, Amal, Hezbollah votes

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:44

Lebanese delegation to address four key points at ceasefire Quintet Committee meeting: Sources tell LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:28

Lebanon's Army Commander Joseph Aoun discusses ceasefire implementation with US envoy Amos Hochstein

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:17

Amos Hochstein tells PM Mikati: We still have 20 days to work on Israeli army's withdrawal

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:28

Saudi Ambassador and U.S. envoy continue efforts in Beirut amid ongoing political deadlock, LBCI reports

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Diplomatic efforts intensify as Lebanon awaits presidential election outcome

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More