Lebanon's Minister of Public Works and Transport, Ali Hamie, announced that the ministry has "completed the tendering and approval processes for the majority of maintenance and restoration projects for the road network across various Lebanese regions under the 2024 budget."



He noted that "execution works will begin progressively, depending on weather conditions and the nature of the projects, bearing in mind that the [Israeli] aggression against Lebanon was a direct cause for the delay in completing these works."



Minister Hamie also stated that "the ministry has started preparing studies for projects under the 2025 budget, which will include essential rehabilitation works rather than just maintenance and restoration."