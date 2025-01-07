Lebanon's Prime Minister to visit Syria soon: Information Minister

2025-01-07 | 11:24
Lebanon's Prime Minister to visit Syria soon: Information Minister
Lebanon's Prime Minister to visit Syria soon: Information Minister

Lebanon's prime minister is to visit Damascus "soon," the Information Minister Ziad Makary said on Tuesday -- the first such visit since Islamist-led rebels seized power in Syria last month.

"There will be a visit to Syria soon, headed by Prime Minister Najib Mikati," Makary told reporters after a Cabinet meeting. Last week, Mikati's office said he had a phone call with Syria's de facto leader Ahmad Al Sharaa, who invited him to Damascus.



AFP
 

