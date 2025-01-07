News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
13
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
7
o
North
16
o
South
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
13
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
7
o
North
16
o
South
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon's Prime Minister to visit Syria soon: Information Minister
Lebanon News
2025-01-07 | 11:24
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanon's Prime Minister to visit Syria soon: Information Minister
Lebanon's prime minister is to visit Damascus "soon," the Information Minister Ziad Makary said on Tuesday -- the first such visit since Islamist-led rebels seized power in Syria last month.
"There will be a visit to Syria soon, headed by Prime Minister Najib Mikati," Makary told reporters after a Cabinet meeting. Last week, Mikati's office said he had a phone call with Syria's de facto leader Ahmad Al Sharaa, who invited him to Damascus.
AFP
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Prime Minister
Visit
Syria
Information
Minister
Najib Mikati
Ziad Makary
Next
US shifts some military aid to Lebanon from Egypt, document says: Reuters
Amos Hochstein tells PM Mikati: We still have 20 days to work on Israeli army's withdrawal
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-01-05
Syria foreign minister arrives on first visit to Qatar: AFP
Middle East News
2025-01-05
Syria foreign minister arrives on first visit to Qatar: AFP
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-03
Lebanon's interior minister says working to 'resolve' Syria's latest entry restrictions
Lebanon News
2025-01-03
Lebanon's interior minister says working to 'resolve' Syria's latest entry restrictions
0
Middle East News
2025-01-02
Syrian ministers visit Riyadh in first trip abroad after Assad’s fall
Middle East News
2025-01-02
Syrian ministers visit Riyadh in first trip abroad after Assad’s fall
0
Middle East News
2025-01-01
Syria's new Information Minister promises free press
Middle East News
2025-01-01
Syria's new Information Minister promises free press
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
16:08
The Quintet Committee's involvement in Lebanon's elections: The rescue plan
News Bulletin Reports
16:08
The Quintet Committee's involvement in Lebanon's elections: The rescue plan
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Israel bolsters operations in Lebanon as full withdrawal remains unclear amid US transition
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Israel bolsters operations in Lebanon as full withdrawal remains unclear amid US transition
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
In numbers: Can General Joseph Aoun surmount the 86-vote barrier on Thursday's presidential session?
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
In numbers: Can General Joseph Aoun surmount the 86-vote barrier on Thursday's presidential session?
0
Lebanon News
11:05
LBCI sources: FPM will not align its vote with or against Amal-Hezbollah duo
Lebanon News
11:05
LBCI sources: FPM will not align its vote with or against Amal-Hezbollah duo
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-10
Lebanese Civil Defense recovers remains of two individuals in South Lebanon's Chamaa
Lebanon News
2024-12-10
Lebanese Civil Defense recovers remains of two individuals in South Lebanon's Chamaa
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-02
Israel officially confirms kidnapping of senior Hezbollah operative in northern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-02
Israel officially confirms kidnapping of senior Hezbollah operative in northern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-29
Israeli airstrike targets Jdaidit Yabws crossing between Syria and Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-09-29
Israeli airstrike targets Jdaidit Yabws crossing between Syria and Lebanon
0
World News
2024-12-31
President Xi says China must implement 'more proactive' macroeconomic policies in 2025: State media reports
World News
2024-12-31
President Xi says China must implement 'more proactive' macroeconomic policies in 2025: State media reports
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
0
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:29
Lebanese Forces ready to consider Joseph Aoun’s candidacy if 'resistance axis' changes stance: Geagea says
Lebanon News
06:29
Lebanese Forces ready to consider Joseph Aoun’s candidacy if 'resistance axis' changes stance: Geagea says
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
In numbers: Can General Joseph Aoun surmount the 86-vote barrier on Thursday's presidential session?
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
In numbers: Can General Joseph Aoun surmount the 86-vote barrier on Thursday's presidential session?
3
Lebanon News
10:56
Lebanese Cabinet decides to deport Egyptian activist Abdul Rahman Al-Qaradawi to UAE
Lebanon News
10:56
Lebanese Cabinet decides to deport Egyptian activist Abdul Rahman Al-Qaradawi to UAE
4
Lebanon News
00:23
US shifts some military aid to Lebanon from Egypt, document says: Reuters
Lebanon News
00:23
US shifts some military aid to Lebanon from Egypt, document says: Reuters
5
Lebanon News
08:38
US Embassy in Lebanon: Mechanism observes LAF 5th Brigade operations in Naqoura
Lebanon News
08:38
US Embassy in Lebanon: Mechanism observes LAF 5th Brigade operations in Naqoura
6
Lebanon News
02:21
US envoy Hochstein meets Lebanese MPs ahead of crucial presidential vote
Lebanon News
02:21
US envoy Hochstein meets Lebanese MPs ahead of crucial presidential vote
7
Lebanon News
07:17
LBCI documents widespread destruction in Naqoura, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
07:17
LBCI documents widespread destruction in Naqoura, south Lebanon (Video)
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Israel bolsters operations in Lebanon as full withdrawal remains unclear amid US transition
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Israel bolsters operations in Lebanon as full withdrawal remains unclear amid US transition
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More