National Moderation Bloc backs General Joseph Aoun for Lebanon's presidency, urges consensus

The "National Moderation Bloc" held a meeting at its headquarters in Saifi to discuss the latest developments regarding Lebanon's presidential election.



MPs Walid Baarini, Mohamad Sleiman, Abdel Aziz Al-Samad, Sajih Attieh, Ahmad Rustom, and Ahmad Kheir attended the meeting.



Since the start of the presidential vacuum, the bloc emphasized that it has not aligned itself with any faction or division. Instead, it has consistently supported initiatives to bridge differences and achieve national consensus.



The bloc added that such consensus is essential for electing a president, strengthening national unity, and launching a new phase of governance that reassures and unites the Lebanese people.



The statement also highlighted that consensus could pave the way for saving Lebanon from collapse, setting it on the path to recovery and reconstruction, and initiating necessary reforms.



It called for the full implementation of the Taif Accord and the restoration of Lebanon's position within the Arab and international legitimacy frameworks.



With the upcoming election session on January 9 presenting a clear opportunity for national consensus, supported by Arab and international backing, the bloc noted that Army Commander General Joseph Aoun represents a unifying figure with the qualities needed for the presidency.



It described him as a leader capable of addressing current and future challenges locally, regionally, and internationally.

The bloc declared its support for General Joseph Aoun's candidacy and affirmed its commitment to intensifying efforts to build consensus around his election.



It called on all stakeholders to seize this opportunity to end the presidential vacuum and avoid losing another chance due to political stalemates and personal ambitions.



The statement concluded by warning against prolonging the institutional paralysis that has already deeply affected Lebanon and its citizens.