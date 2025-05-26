Iran slams French case filed at top UN court over citizens' detention

26-05-2025 | 03:46
Iran slams French case filed at top UN court over citizens&#39; detention
Iran slams French case filed at top UN court over citizens' detention

Iran on Monday slammed France for filing a case against it at the International Court of Justice over the detention of two French nationals in conditions Paris denounced as inhumane.

"This move by France is, at best, an attempt to exploit a legal and judicial institution," foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said, calling the step "pointless" and saying Iran would "defend itself."

