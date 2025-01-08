News
MP Fouad Makhzoumi to vote for General Joseph Aoun, urges Speaker Berri's cooperation to protect Lebanon
2025-01-08 | 04:37
MP Fouad Makhzoumi to vote for General Joseph Aoun, urges Speaker Berri's cooperation to protect Lebanon
MP Fouad Makhzoumi announced that he would vote for Army Commander General Joseph Aoun in all rounds of Thursday's session, urging Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri to cooperate to protect the country.
Speaking from Dar Al-Fatwa, Makhzoumi said, "The Quintet Committee discussed certain criteria, and our domestic criteria align with those of the international community. We need to decide on a candidate who fits these standards, as we want a complete team in power."
He added, "The international community tells us that its relationship with Lebanon is solid, and it is ready to assist Lebanon to the fullest, provided that the Lebanese help themselves."
Lebanon News
Fouad Makhzoumi
Lebanon
President
Election
