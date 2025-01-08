MP Fouad Makhzoumi announced that he would vote for Army Commander General Joseph Aoun in all rounds of Thursday's session, urging Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri to cooperate to protect the country.



Speaking from Dar Al-Fatwa, Makhzoumi said, "The Quintet Committee discussed certain criteria, and our domestic criteria align with those of the international community. We need to decide on a candidate who fits these standards, as we want a complete team in power."



He added, "The international community tells us that its relationship with Lebanon is solid, and it is ready to assist Lebanon to the fullest, provided that the Lebanese help themselves."