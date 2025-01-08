Opposition MPs meet at Kataeb headquarters in Saifi

A meeting of several opposition MPs was held at the Kataeb Party's central headquarters in Saifi, attended by the party's leader, MP Sami Gemayel.



The gathering brought together prominent opposition figures, including Fouad Makhzoumi, George Okais, Mark Daou, Michel Douaihy, Ghassan Hasbani, Salim Sayegh, Nadim Gemayel, Elias Hankash, and Waddah Sadek.



The meeting underscored ongoing discussions among opposition factions regarding the upcoming presidential elections.