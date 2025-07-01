Trump escalates feud with Musk, threatens Tesla, SpaceX support

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday threatened to cut off the billions of dollars in subsidies that Elon Musk's companies receive from the federal government, in an escalation of the war of words between the president and the world's richest man, one-time allies who have since fallen out.



The feud reignited on Monday when Musk, who spent hundreds of millions on Trump's re-election, renewed his criticism of Trump's tax-cut and spending bill, which would eliminate subsidies for electric vehicle purchases that have benefited Tesla, the leading U.S. EV maker.



"He's upset that he's losing his EV mandate and … he's very upset about things but he can lose a lot more than that," Trump told reporters at the White House on Tuesday.





Reuters