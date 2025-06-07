News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Syria’s interim president visits Daraa, first trip since Assad’s ouster
Middle East News
07-06-2025 | 00:31
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Syria’s interim president visits Daraa, first trip since Assad’s ouster
Syria’s interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa yesterday visited the southern city of Daraa, the cradle of the country’s uprising, for the first time since ousting longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad almost six months ago.
State news agency SANA published footage showing a cheering crowd greeting Sharaa, who was seen waving and shaking hands with people during the visit, which came on the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha.
Sharaa and Interior Minister Anas Khattab visited Daraa’s historic Omari mosque during the trip, the presidency said in a statement, releasing images of the visit showing the leader among the crowd.
SANA also said he met with local civil and military officials, as well as a delegation from the Christian minority.
AFP
Middle East News
Syria
President
Vsit
Daraa
Iran says US travel ban shows 'deep hostility' for Iranians, Muslims
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-04-19
US congressmen visit Syria in first trip since Assad's ouster
Middle East News
2025-04-19
US congressmen visit Syria in first trip since Assad's ouster
0
World News
2025-05-07
Merz meets Macron in first foreign trip as German chancellor: AFP
World News
2025-05-07
Merz meets Macron in first foreign trip as German chancellor: AFP
0
World News
2025-04-25
Trump en route to Rome on first international trip of his second term
World News
2025-04-25
Trump en route to Rome on first international trip of his second term
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-19
Israel says will let baby food into Gaza Monday, first aid since March
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-19
Israel says will let baby food into Gaza Monday, first aid since March
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
00:03
Iran says US travel ban shows 'deep hostility' for Iranians, Muslims
Middle East News
00:03
Iran says US travel ban shows 'deep hostility' for Iranians, Muslims
0
Middle East News
12:41
Israeli army says lacks over 10,000 soldiers including around 6,000 combat soldiers
Middle East News
12:41
Israeli army says lacks over 10,000 soldiers including around 6,000 combat soldiers
0
Middle East News
11:25
Three Iranians in UK court accused of assisting Tehran spy service
Middle East News
11:25
Three Iranians in UK court accused of assisting Tehran spy service
0
Middle East News
11:12
US issues new Iran-related sanctions: Treasury
Middle East News
11:12
US issues new Iran-related sanctions: Treasury
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
00:03
Iran says US travel ban shows 'deep hostility' for Iranians, Muslims
Middle East News
00:03
Iran says US travel ban shows 'deep hostility' for Iranians, Muslims
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel directly warns Lebanese president as tensions soar after Beirut strikes
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel directly warns Lebanese president as tensions soar after Beirut strikes
0
World News
2025-06-05
Trump administration imposes sanctions on four ICC judges in unprecedented move
World News
2025-06-05
Trump administration imposes sanctions on four ICC judges in unprecedented move
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-05
Intense Israeli drone flights over Beirut’s southern suburbs following evacuation warning
Lebanon News
2025-06-05
Intense Israeli drone flights over Beirut’s southern suburbs following evacuation warning
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel directly warns Lebanese president as tensions soar after Beirut strikes
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel directly warns Lebanese president as tensions soar after Beirut strikes
2
Lebanon News
09:15
Israeli airstrikes leave widespread destruction in Beirut's southern suburbs: Initial damage assessment
Lebanon News
09:15
Israeli airstrikes leave widespread destruction in Beirut's southern suburbs: Initial damage assessment
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Aftermath of a deadly night: Israeli airstrikes shatter quiet in Beirut
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Aftermath of a deadly night: Israeli airstrikes shatter quiet in Beirut
4
Lebanon News
06:12
Lebanese Army condemns Israeli strikes, warns of reassessing coordination with ceasefire committee
Lebanon News
06:12
Lebanese Army condemns Israeli strikes, warns of reassessing coordination with ceasefire committee
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Eid al-Adha under fire: Israel's Beirut strikes seen as signal to Washington
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Eid al-Adha under fire: Israel's Beirut strikes seen as signal to Washington
6
Lebanon News
09:40
Lebanese military official to AFP: Israel blocked army from inspecting Beirut site before strike
Lebanon News
09:40
Lebanese military official to AFP: Israel blocked army from inspecting Beirut site before strike
7
Lebanon News
12:39
France urges Israel to withdraw from Lebanese territory
Lebanon News
12:39
France urges Israel to withdraw from Lebanese territory
8
Lebanon News
06:27
Lebanese Army fills Israeli-dug trench in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal in coordination with UNIFIL
Lebanon News
06:27
Lebanese Army fills Israeli-dug trench in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal in coordination with UNIFIL
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More