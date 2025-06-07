Syria’s interim president visits Daraa, first trip since Assad’s ouster

Syria’s interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa yesterday visited the southern city of Daraa, the cradle of the country’s uprising, for the first time since ousting longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad almost six months ago.



State news agency SANA published footage showing a cheering crowd greeting Sharaa, who was seen waving and shaking hands with people during the visit, which came on the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha.



Sharaa and Interior Minister Anas Khattab visited Daraa’s historic Omari mosque during the trip, the presidency said in a statement, releasing images of the visit showing the leader among the crowd.



SANA also said he met with local civil and military officials, as well as a delegation from the Christian minority.



AFP